Discover Healing Through Faith: Ruby Moultrie's Knowing God A-Z

Release Date: September 02, 2022 Genre: Christian Spiritual Growth

LEVELLAND, TX, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In Knowing God A-Z , Ruby Moultrie shares an intimate and personal journey of rediscovering her faith and healing through God's love. This inspiring book, released on September 02, 2022, explores the challenges of ministry, the struggle to maintain identity, and the profound peace that comes with allowing God into our hearts.A Journey of Rediscovery and FaithLife is not always perfect-even for those who walk a path of faith. Moultrie opens her heart to readers, sharing how, despite being deeply rooted in ministry, she found herself lost. In the pursuit of pleasing the world, she forgot who she truly was. The pressures of daily life left her feeling disconnected, with smiles that were no longer genuine and a spirit that longed for renewal.In October 2018, a powerful encounter with God changed everything. One morning, during her devotional time, God reached out to her in a profound way-speaking to her through the alphabet, each letter revealing His love. It was a simple but life-changing conversation that led her to a place of healing and restoration."As I sat in my bath, God spoke to me, His words healing my soul. He wrapped His arms around me, and I felt His love in a way I had never known before."Through this experience, Moultrie began a new chapter in her life and ministry, where she discovered a deeper understanding of God's love. Knowing God A-Z is a testament to that journey-an invitation to readers to also explore the depth of God's love and find peace in His presence.About the BookKnowing God A-Z is not just a reflection of Moultrie's personal healing but a guide for anyone who has felt lost or disconnected. Through heartfelt narrative and spiritual insights, she takes readers on a journey through the alphabet, each letter representing an attribute of God's love and grace. This book is for anyone seeking spiritual growth, healing, and a closer relationship with God.What Readers Are Saying"Moultrie's journey is one of vulnerability and grace. Her words are a reminder that no matter how lost we may feel, God's love is always there to bring us back." - Reader Testimonial"Knowing God A-Z is a beautiful and uplifting read that offers hope and healing for those seeking to deepen their faith."* - Professional Reviewer

