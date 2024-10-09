Michelin : Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares - October 9, 2024
Date
10/9/2024 2:16:55 AM
Information about securities repurchasing program
Regulated information
Issuer social denomination: Michelin – LEI 549300SOSI58J6VIW052
Types of securities: ordinary shares – Code ISIN FR 0000121261
Date : October 09th, 2024
| Issuer Name
| Issuer code
| Transaction
date
| ISIN Code
| Daily total volume (in number of actions)
| Daily weighted average price of shares acquired
| Platform
| Compagnie Générale des Etablissements Michelin
| 549300SOSI58J6VIW052
| 09.10.2024
| FR001400AJ45
| 172 744
| 34,8264 euros
| Gré à gré
| Compagnie Générale des Etablissements Michelin
| 549300SOSI58J6VIW052
| 09.10.2024
| FR001400AJ45
| 51 823
| 34,8265 euros
| Gré à gré
| Issuer Name
| Issuer code
| PSI
Name
| Issuer Code
| Transaction date
|
ISIN Code
| Unit Price
| Currency
| Quantity bought
| Platform
| Transaction reference number
| Buyback objective
| Compagnie Générale des Etablissements Michelin
| 549300SOSI58J6VIW052
| NATIXIS
| KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
| 09.10.2024
| FR001400AJ45
| 34,8264
| Euro
| 172 744
| Gré à gré
| 5309224
| Cancellation
| Compagnie Générale des Etablissements Michelin
| 549300SOSI58J6VIW052
| BNP PARIBAS
| R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
| 09.10.2024
| FR001400AJ45
| 34,8265
| Euro
| 51 823
| Gré à gré
| 5309224
| Cancellation
Attachment
20241009 - Disclosure of trading in own shares – October 9, 2024
