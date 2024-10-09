عربي


Transaction In Own Shares


10/9/2024 2:16:54 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 9th October 2024

PayPoint plc

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec bank plc (“Investec”).

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase: 8th October 2024
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 11,126
Lowest price per share (pence): 667.00
Highest price per share (pence): 677.00
Weighted average price per day (pence): 672.3377

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

As of the date of this announcement, the Company's share capital consists of 72,085,407 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote in relation to all circumstances at general meetings of the Company. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

The above figure of 72,085,407 may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (p) Aggregated volume Lowest price per share (p) Highest price per share (p)
XLON 672.3377 11,126 667.00 677.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each trade Number of shares purchased Price (pence per share) Trading Venue Transaction Reference Number
08 October 2024 08:24:17 57 671.00 XLON 00303354464TRLO1
08 October 2024 08:24:17 113 671.00 XLON 00303354465TRLO1
08 October 2024 08:55:05 107 672.00 XLON 00303382673TRLO1
08 October 2024 08:55:05 123 672.00 XLON 00303382674TRLO1
08 October 2024 11:32:33 187 674.00 XLON 00303563389TRLO1
08 October 2024 11:32:41 1 674.00 XLON 00303563396TRLO1
08 October 2024 12:30:09 7 677.00 XLON 00303565971TRLO1
08 October 2024 12:30:09 104 677.00 XLON 00303565972TRLO1
08 October 2024 12:30:09 118 677.00 XLON 00303565973TRLO1
08 October 2024 12:30:09 140 677.00 XLON 00303565974TRLO1
08 October 2024 12:30:09 91 677.00 XLON 00303565975TRLO1
08 October 2024 12:30:39 228 675.00 XLON 00303565983TRLO1
08 October 2024 12:41:03 241 674.00 XLON 00303566208TRLO1
08 October 2024 12:41:03 120 674.00 XLON 00303566209TRLO1
08 October 2024 12:41:03 120 674.00 XLON 00303566210TRLO1
08 October 2024 12:41:03 120 674.00 XLON 00303566211TRLO1
08 October 2024 12:41:03 584 672.00 XLON 00303566212TRLO1
08 October 2024 12:41:03 325 672.00 XLON 00303566213TRLO1
08 October 2024 12:41:03 115 672.00 XLON 00303566214TRLO1
08 October 2024 12:41:03 242 672.00 XLON 00303566215TRLO1
08 October 2024 12:41:03 340 672.00 XLON 00303566216TRLO1
08 October 2024 12:41:16 270 670.00 XLON 00303566221TRLO1
08 October 2024 12:41:16 340 670.00 XLON 00303566222TRLO1
08 October 2024 12:41:16 276 670.00 XLON 00303566223TRLO1
08 October 2024 12:41:16 212 672.00 XLON 00303566224TRLO1
08 October 2024 12:44:14 121 674.00 XLON 00303566282TRLO1
08 October 2024 13:00:07 563 676.00 XLON 00303566704TRLO1
08 October 2024 13:05:31 121 675.00 XLON 00303566867TRLO1
08 October 2024 13:08:49 97 677.00 XLON 00303566944TRLO1
08 October 2024 13:08:49 84 677.00 XLON 00303566945TRLO1
08 October 2024 13:12:21 95 677.00 XLON 00303567016TRLO1
08 October 2024 13:12:21 18 677.00 XLON 00303567017TRLO1
08 October 2024 13:14:47 29 677.00 XLON 00303567052TRLO1
08 October 2024 13:15:27 64 677.00 XLON 00303567062TRLO1
08 October 2024 13:15:27 49 677.00 XLON 00303567063TRLO1
08 October 2024 13:16:07 569 675.00 XLON 00303567073TRLO1
08 October 2024 13:29:46 120 672.00 XLON 00303567462TRLO1
08 October 2024 13:31:58 121 671.00 XLON 00303567496TRLO1
08 October 2024 13:36:33 117 670.00 XLON 00303567670TRLO1
08 October 2024 14:01:10 114 667.00 XLON 00303568291TRLO1
08 October 2024 14:01:10 36 667.00 XLON 00303568292TRLO1
08 October 2024 14:01:10 77 667.00 XLON 00303568293TRLO1
08 October 2024 14:32:45 5 668.00 XLON 00303569323TRLO1
08 October 2024 14:32:50 111 668.00 XLON 00303569324TRLO1
08 October 2024 14:35:56 221 672.00 XLON 00303569505TRLO1
08 October 2024 14:35:56 114 672.00 XLON 00303569506TRLO1
08 October 2024 14:43:56 149 672.00 XLON 00303569850TRLO1
08 October 2024 14:51:56 175 672.00 XLON 00303570181TRLO1
08 October 2024 14:59:56 250 672.00 XLON 00303570481TRLO1
08 October 2024 15:03:40 135 674.00 XLON 00303570673TRLO1
08 October 2024 15:11:57 121 673.00 XLON 00303570887TRLO1
08 October 2024 15:12:32 196 673.00 XLON 00303570896TRLO1
08 October 2024 15:13:01 86 673.00 XLON 00303570910TRLO1
08 October 2024 15:13:01 28 673.00 XLON 00303570911TRLO1
08 October 2024 15:22:44 228 671.00 XLON 00303571459TRLO1
08 October 2024 15:48:45 248 670.00 XLON 00303572469TRLO1
08 October 2024 15:48:45 124 670.00 XLON 00303572470TRLO1
08 October 2024 15:51:54 154 670.00 XLON 00303572626TRLO1
08 October 2024 15:51:54 162 670.00 XLON 00303572627TRLO1
08 October 2024 15:51:54 150 670.00 XLON 00303572628TRLO1
08 October 2024 15:56:50 29 671.00 XLON 00303572880TRLO1
08 October 2024 15:56:50 278 671.00 XLON 00303572881TRLO1
08 October 2024 15:56:50 187 671.00 XLON 00303572882TRLO1
08 October 2024 15:57:34 116 671.00 XLON 00303572905TRLO1
08 October 2024 16:07:35 233 670.00 XLON 00303573407TRLO1
08 October 2024 16:11:13 117 670.00 XLON 00303573812TRLO1
08 October 2024 16:11:13 116 670.00 XLON 00303573813TRLO1
08 October 2024 16:11:13 117 669.00 XLON 00303573814TRLO1
08 October 2024 16:14:20 117 670.00 XLON 00303574167TRLO1
08 October 2024 16:14:20 70 669.00 XLON 00303574168TRLO1
08 October 2024 16:17:07 113 671.00 XLON 00303574427TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc
Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer
Mobile: 07442 968960
Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global
Rollo Head
James Thompson
Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc
Carlton Nelson
Henry Reast
Telephone: 0207 597 5970


MENAFN09102024004107003653ID1108760684


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

