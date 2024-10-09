According To Latest Estimates From Techinsights, Samsung Led The First Wave Of India's Festive Season Sale In 2024
10/9/2024
smartphone sales grew 11% year-over-year in the first wave of the festive season sales in India between September 26 and October 6, 2024, according to latest estimates from TechInsights. Please do note that the first wave of the festive season in 2024 was 11 days compared to 7-8 days in the past couple of years and all year-over-year is comparing 2024\'s first wave with 2023\'s first wave.
Samsung led the smartphone sales volume with a 20% market share, led by top-selling models such as Galaxy M35, Galaxy S23, Galaxy A14, Galaxy S23 FE, etc., TechInsights said.
Samsung sales in unit terms grew 17% YoY in 2024\'s first wave compared to 2023\'s first wave, TechInsights added.
Commenting on Samsung\'s performance, Abhilash Kumar, Industry Analyst at TechInsights said \"Samsung had fantastic numbers in the first wave of festive season sales. This is driven by attractive deals and price cuts on products across price bands pertaining to Galaxy A, M, S, series. Also, Samsung was the main sponsor for sales events on Flipkart and Amazon which gave it an additional push. Samsung sales in unit terms grew 17% YoY in 2024\'s first wave.\"
