Soldier Goes Missing During Search Operation In South Kashmir's Kokernag: Army
Date
10/9/2024 2:07:04 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- An army soldier went missing during a counter terrorist operation in Kazwan forest area of Kokernag late last night, Army said.
In a post on X, Army, said that based on intelligence input, a joint counter terrorist operation was launched by Army along with Police & other agencies in Kazwan Forest area of Kokernag on 08 Oct 24.
“Operation continued overnight as one soldier of Territorial Army was reported missing,” it said.
The army said that massive rescue and search operation is in progress.
