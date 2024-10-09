Vedanta Aluminium Showcases Sustainable Aluminium Solutions At ALUMINIUM 2024, Düsseldorf

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vedanta Aluminium, India's largest aluminium producer, is set to participate in the upcoming 'ALUMINIUM 2024' world trade fair in Düsseldorf, Germany. The company will be exhibiting its extensive product portfolio, including its sustainable aluminium offerings under the 'Restora' brand, at Hall No. 6, Booth No. 64D5. This event provides Vedanta Aluminium with a global to showcase its innovative approach to aluminium production, emphasising sustainability and cutting-edge manufacturing.

Vedanta Aluminium at ALUMINIUM 2024, Düsseldorf

Vedanta Aluminium is responsible for nearly 50% of India's aluminium production, offering a diverse range of value-added products such as billets, primary foundry alloys, wire rods, rolled products, and ingots. The company exports over 50% of its products worldwide, with Europe being a key market for Vedanta's sustainability-focused aluminium solutions.

The company's focus at ALUMINIUM 2024 will be on its low-carbon aluminium product line, Restora, the first of its kind from India. Restora and Restora Ultra are designed to drastically reduce carbon emissions, catering to businesses worldwide that prioritise environmental responsibility without compromising on quality.

Commenting on the participation, Sunil Gupta, Chief Operating Officer (COO), Vedanta Aluminium , said: "We are excited to showcase our sustainable aluminium products at ALUMINIUM 2024, a premier global stage for the aluminium industry. Our participation reflects our commitment to advancing responsible manufacturing while offering innovative solutions that meet the growing demand for low-carbon materials. We are confident that our products will attract significant interest from global stakeholders."

Vedanta Aluminium's products serve industries such as automotive, construction, electrical, aerospace, renewable energy, and packaging, with clients in nearly 60 countries. The company's global reputation is built on delivering high-quality, sustainable aluminium that meets the evolving needs of modern industries.

The company's products are verified by Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) International for their high sustainability standards, having undergone comprehensive Life Cycle Assessments. These assessments demonstrate Vedanta Aluminium's leadership in energy efficiency, emissions reduction, and resource conservation. Additionally, the company's Jharsuguda plant is certified by the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative (ASI), a globally recognised indicator of sustainability performance. Vedanta Aluminium also holds 15 certifications from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) for its range of products. These achievements further highlight the company's role as a leader in sustainable manufacturing practices, both in India and globally.

