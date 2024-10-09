Automated Liquid Handling Market Benchmarking Future Growth Potential AURORA BIOMED INC, EPPENDORF AG, GILSON, INC.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) PORTLAND, CO, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Factors that drive the growth of the global automated liquid handling include rise in adoption of ALH in emerging countries, technological advancements in ALH systems, and surge in demand for miniature process equipment. However, high costs of instruments and complex operability of advanced ALH are expected to hinder the market growth. Conversely, untapped potential of emerging markets the lucrative growth of the market.



According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Automated Liquid Handling Market generated $960.98 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $2.38 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2021 to 2030 report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.



Request Sample PDF at:



Significant surge in the adoption of automated liquid handling in emerging countries across the globe, growth in demand for miniature process equipment, and impeccable perks of ALH systems such as maximized safety and enhanced efficiency are expected to drive the growth of the global automated liquid handling market. On the other hand, extortionate costs of ALH systems are anticipated to hinder the growth to some extent. However, persistent technological advancements in ALH systems are predicted to provide tremendous opportunities for the growth of the industry.



The major factors of automated liquid handling market growth are technological advancements associated with ALH systems, rise in adoption of ALH in pharmaceutical companies & R&D institutes, development of R&D infrastructure in emerging economies, and advantages of ALH systems over manual pipetting. Moreover, key advantages such as rise in productivity, efficiency, and enhanced accuracy are the key automated liquid handling market trends. However, high costs of instruments and complex operability of advanced ALH systems are expected to restrain the market growth during the forecast period. Conversely, untapped potential of emerging markets offers lucrative growth opportunities for the market.



Ask to Our Industry Expert:



Based on modality, the disposable tips segment held the majority share in 2020, garnering more than two-thirds of the total market. The fixed tips segment, on the other hand, is predicted to cite the fastest CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period.



Based on procedure, the serial dilution segment generated the highest market share in 2020, holding one-fifth of the total market. The array printing segment, on the other hand, is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period.



Based on region, the market across North America held the lion's share in 2020, garnering more than two-fifths of the total market. The Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, is anticipated to cite the fastest CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period.



The key players of the market analyzed in the global automated liquid handling market include Corning Incorporated, Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter Inc.), Eppendorf AG, Gilson, Inc., Hamilton Company, AgilentTechnologies, Inc. (Biotek Instruments, Inc.), Aurora Biomed Inc., Mettler-Toledo International Inc., Perkinelmer, Inc., Tecan Group Ltd.



Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry (Book Now with Discount):



Cancer Gene Therapy Market



Surgical Scissors Market



Tattoo Removal Market



Germany IVD Market



About Us:



Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.



Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.