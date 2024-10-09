عربي


Germany Tightens Rules On Migration Setting Stricter Control On Borders

10/9/2024 1:08:16 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The ongoing wars in the world have significantly intensified the flow of immigrants to Europe in the last ten years. This process has started to increase the risks of danger both inside and on the borders of the countries, Azernews reports, citing EU reports on migration.

According to recent information, Germany is among the most threatened countries among the European countries where migrants flow.

In his recent statement to the media, Olaf Scholz, the German Chancellor, said that Germany has already launched tough rules on border controls.

He also added that Germany is considering easing the visa regime for more IT specialists and skilled migrants.

"Our aim is to simplify the process of obtaining work visas. In addition to modernizing the law, we also want to modernize the bureaucracy," he added.

AzerNews

