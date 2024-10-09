Germany Tightens Rules On Migration Setting Stricter Control On Borders
Date
10/9/2024 1:08:16 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The ongoing wars in the world have significantly intensified the
flow of immigrants to Europe in the last ten years. This process
has started to increase the risks of danger both inside and on the
borders of the countries, Azernews reports, citing EU reports on
migration.
According to recent information, Germany is among the most
threatened countries among the European countries where migrants
flow.
In his recent statement to the media, Olaf Scholz, the German
Chancellor, said that Germany has already launched tough rules on
border controls.
He also added that Germany is considering easing the visa regime
for more IT specialists and skilled migrants.
"Our aim is to simplify the process of obtaining work visas. In
addition to modernizing the law, we also want to modernize the
bureaucracy," he added.
MENAFN09102024000195011045ID1108760532
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.