Vinnytsia Provides Territorial Defense Brigade With 200 FPV Drones, EW Device
10/9/2024 1:07:57 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Vinnytsia city community has delivered 200 FPV drones and a locally developed electronic warfare (EW) device to the 120th Territorial Defense Brigade.
This was reported by Vinnytsia Mayor Serhii Morhunov on facebook , according to Ukrinform.
“A locally developed EW device and 200 FPV drones are now in the hands of the 120th Territorial Defense Brigade,” Morhunov wrote.
He noted that Vinnytsia has supported defenders since the start of the full-scale invasion and will continue to do so.
Earlier it was reported that Vinnytsia City Council purchased 300 drones for the Armed Forces of Ukraine for UAH
44 million.
In total, the city's 2024 budget allocates over UAH
1.2 billion for the priority of 'Security and Defense', of which UAH
800 million had already been used by early October.
