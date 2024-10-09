Global Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market Size, Analysis And Forecast To 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Introduction

Deep brain stimulation devices offer a valuable therapeutic option for individuals who have not responded effectively to conventional treatments or medications. By precisely modulating brain activity, these devices can significantly improve motor function, reduce tremors, and enhance patients' overall quality of life. For instance, the IPG, like a pacemaker, is a small device responsible for generating and delivering electrical stimulation.

The lead, which contains multiple electrodes, is surgically implanted in the targeted brain region and serves as the pathway for transmitting electrical impulses. The extension connects the IPG to the lead, facilitating communication and power supply between the components. Through deep brain stimulation devices, individuals with movement disorders can experience significant improvements in their daily functioning and symptom management, providing them with a valuable therapeutic option.

Market Dynamics Surge in Neurological R&D

Drives the Global Market

The Office of Health Economics has reported that neurology is among the highest-cost therapeutic areas for R&D, with significant investments required to develop new treatments and therapies. The increasing investment in R&D reflects a growing recognition of the rising prevalence and impact of neurological disorders worldwide. Addressing these complex conditions has prompted pharmaceutical companies like Takeda Pharmaceuticals to collaborate with other organizations and allocate substantial funds toward research initiatives. In addition, the emphasis on R&D in neurology signifies a proactive approach to tackling the challenges associated with neurological conditions. By investing in research, stakeholders demonstrate their commitment to enhancing the individual's quality of life affected by neurological disorders and driving the growth of the global market for neurological devices.

Alternative Uses of Deep Brain Stimulators Create Tremendous Opportunities

In addition to their primary application in treating movement disorders such as Parkinson's disease, essential tremor, and dystonia, deep brain stimulators (DBS) have also shown potential for alternative uses, creating tremendous opportunities in the field. Researchers and clinicians are exploring the use of DBS in managing various neurological and psychiatric conditions beyond movement disorders.

One such condition is obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), where studies have demonstrated the effectiveness of DBS in reducing symptoms when other treatments have failed. This opens up new avenues for using DBS as a treatment option for individuals with refractory OCD. Furthermore, DBS is being investigated for its potential in treating conditions like depression, epilepsy, Tourette syndrome, and chronic pain. Early research has produced encouraging findings., indicating that DBS may offer relief and improved quality of life for patients with these disorders.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant global deep brain stimulation devices market shareholder and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 13.91% over the forecast period. One key factor is North America's high prevalence of neurological disorders, such as Parkinson's disease, depression, and epilepsy. These conditions affect a significant portion of the population, creating a substantial demand for deep brain stimulation devices as a treatment option. The region's advanced healthcare infrastructure, including well-established hospitals and research institutions, supports diagnosing and managing neurological disorders, further driving the market growth. Moreover, North America benefits from robust healthcare expenditure and reimbursement policies. The availability of adequate funding and favorable reimbursement schemes facilitates patient access to deep brain stimulation devices, contributing to market growth. The region also witnesses significant government and private initiatives to raise awareness about neurological disorders, the benefits of deep brain stimulation, and the importance of early diagnosis and treatment.

Europe is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 16.5% over the forecast period. Europe benefits from a well-established healthcare infrastructure and advanced medical facilities. The region boasts leading hospitals, research institutions, and healthcare professionals with expertise in neurological treatments. This enables efficient diagnosis, proper patient selection, and effective management of neurological disorders using deep brain stimulation devices. Similarly, Europe strongly focuses on research and development activities in neurology. The region witnesses significant investments in scientific research, clinical trials, and technological advancements in deep brain stimulation devices. Collaborations between academia, industry, and healthcare organizations foster innovation and contribute to market growth.

Key Highlights



The global deep brain stimulation devices market was valued at USD 1.56 billion in 2022. It is estimated to reach USD 5.44 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period (2023–2031).

Based on application, the global deep brain stimulation devices market is bifurcated into Parkinson's disease, epilepsy, dystonia, essential tremor, obsessive-compulsive disorder, and others. The Parkinson's disease segment dominates the global market and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 16.9% over the forecast period.

Based on end-users, the global deep brain stimulation devices market is bifurcated into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, neurological clinics, and others. The hospital segment is the most significant contributor to the market and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 17.1% over the forecast period. North America is the most significant global deep brain stimulation devices market shareholder and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 13.91% over the forecast period.

Competitive Players

Abbott LaboratoriesAleva Neurotherapeutics SABoston Scientific CorporationMedtronic plcNeuropace Inc.Nevro CorporationNeuronetics Inc.Functional Neuromodulation LtdBeijing Pins Medical Co., Ltd. Recent Developments

Recent Developments



April 2023 - Boston Scientific announced the launch of its new Vercise Gevia deep brain stimulation system, designed to provide patients with a more personalized treatment option. March 2023 - Medtronic announced the launch of its new Activa PC+ deep brain stimulation system , designed to provide patients with a more comfortable and convenient treatment option.

Segmentation

By ApplicationsParkinsons DiseaseEpilepsyDystoniaEssential TremorObsessive-compulsive disorderOthersBy End-UserHospitalsAmbulatory Surgical CentersNeurological ClinicsOthers