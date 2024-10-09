Global Baby Monitor Market Size, Share And Forecast To 2030

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Introduction

A baby monitor is a baby alarm that allows parents to monitor the baby's movements and other activities remotely. A primary monitor has a transmitter and a microphone, allowing for two-way communication between the parent and the infant. The baby monitor is an upgraded version of the traditional baby monitor that enables parents to observe and watch the baby's movements. In addition, baby monitors with movement trackers and preinstalled lullabies are available on the to meet the diverse requirements of parents.

The most recent innovation on the market is intelligent baby monitors. Smartphones are used to control these displays using their respective app. Smartphone applications enable parents to monitor a camera-equipped device, such as a tablet or another smartphone. Wi-Fi or Bluetooth can also be used to connect a camera to a specific app on a smartphone or tablet. This indicates that a smart gadget need not be left in the baby's room. Consequently, handling and controlling the monitors via these devices has become simpler.

The popularity of baby monitors in homes and daycare centers has increased as the number of working parents, and nuclear families has risen. In addition, an increase in baby safety awareness, an increase in disposable income, and a rise in internet shopping all contribute to the expansion of the industry. In the near future, the industry is projected to offer profitable economic prospects in both developed and developing nations. High smartphone adoption and more significant internet usage have resulted in enhanced shopping.

Market Dynamics Rise in the Number of Employed Parents to Drive the Global Baby Monitor Market

The expansion of the baby monitor marke is driven by an increase in the number of employed parents in both developed and emerging nations. As working parents spend most of their time away from home, baby monitors provide a simple means of keeping a close eye on the infant, ensuring safety and prompt response in the event of an emergency. The most up-to-date baby monitors are compatible with the Android and iOS operating systems and can be controlled via a smartphone, providing usability and convenience. Thus, an increase in the number of working parents and technological developments is anticipated to drive the baby boom.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Driven Baby Monitor Controlling Platforms to provide Opportunities for the Global Baby Monitor Market

Recently in 2019, Google disclosed that it is considering child-safety technologies that utilize artificial intelligence. In these monitors, eye-tracking technology would identify whether a baby is awake, asleep, or on the verge of awakening. Using video streaming, audio recordings, and artificial intelligence, the device would compare the infant's activity to a database of normal patterns. It would identify anything out of the ordinary based on the infant's motions and any sounds it makes and then delivers an alert if the baby appears distressed. During the forecast period, these technological advancements will likely create growth possibilities for the baby monitor market.

Regional Insights

Region-wise, the global baby monitor market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America was the highest revenue contributor and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.1%. The market for baby monitors in North America is examined in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. These are the developed nations in this region, which contribute to the economic expansion of North America as a whole. The United States and Canada dominate the baby monitor market. The United States offers a variety of audio and video wired and wireless baby monitors with additional features such as infrared night light, built-in lullabies, and temperature sensors. In this location, video wireless monitors are the norm. Canada is a significant additional market for baby monitors. The US and Canada are home to some of the most important market participants. In addition to being sold online, baby monitors are available in stores specializing in infant products. Better technology infrastructure and increased use of new and specialized baby items are two primary factors driving the expansion of baby monitors in North America. Increased internet retailing in North America is another critical factor driving industry expansion.

Asia-Pacific is the second largest. It is estimated to reach an expected value of USD 670 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. . In the Asia-Pacific area, Australia, Japan, and China account for the majority of baby monitor sales. The baby monitor market in China is in its infancy as these devices have only been introduced to the country. China offers all forms of baby monitors, including audio and video models. The rising number of working women in China has increased the demand for baby monitors. The baby monitor market in Japan is driven by the rise of the childcare service business, notwithstanding Japan's low birth rate in recent years. Researchers in Japan have created a computer program that analyzes the pattern of a baby's cries. This program has classified a baby's cries into five categories: hunger, sleepiness, irritation, boredom, and stress. This technology led to the development of portable baby monitors that inform parents of their infant's precise needs. The expansion of the baby monitor market in China is primarily driven by an increase in safety consciousness among young parents, as well as by changes in lifestyle and modernization.

Europe is the third largest region. In Western European nations, many baby monitors, including audio, video, and sensory with video monitors, are available. These monitors are utilized for monitoring newborns and toddlers. The United Kingdom, Germany, and the Netherlands are among the Western European nations with the highest adoption rate of baby monitors. Considerable children under five years of age and increased awareness of baby monitoring devices drive market expansion. In Western European nations, the demand for baby monitors is increasing due to the rise in dual-income households and heightened awareness of infant safety. In addition, the growing demand for baby monitors with advanced safety features presents an opportunity for market participants.

The global baby monitor market size was valued at USD 1395 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach an expected value of USD 2277 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period (2022 – 2030).

Based on product type, the global baby monitor market is bifurcated into audio and video baby monitors. The video segment was the highest contributor to the market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

By connectivity, the global baby monitor market is categorized into wired and wireless baby monitors. The wireless segment was the highest contributor to the market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. Based on the distribution channel, the global baby monitor market is divided into retail stores, supermarket/hypermarkets, specialty stores, and Ecommerce. The retail store segment was the highest contributor to the market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period.

Competitive Players

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.Dorel Industries Inc.Withings Inc.VTech Holdings LimitedAngelcare Monitor Inc.Koninklijke Philips N.V.Lorex Technology Inc.Nest Labs, Inc. (Alphabet Inc.)ShenZhen Foscam Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd.Summer Infant, Inc.Lenovo Group LimitedHanwha GroupPanasonic CorporationAnker Technology (UK) Limited Recent Developments

April 2022 - Lorex Technology, one of the most trusted names in home and business security, is announcing a new addition to their industry-leading line of smart security products: the Lorex 4K Spotlight Indoor/Outdoor wi-fi Security Camera with Smart Security Lighting. June 2022 - Kids2 , a global company that designs holistic solutions to help early-stage parents and families, announced the acquisition of Summer Infant, a leader in premium infant and juvenile products. Summer Infant, which includes SwaddleMe, joins the Kids2 Group umbrella of entities, including renowned brands Baby Einstein, Ingenuity, and Bright Starts

Segmentation

By TypeAudio Baby MonitorsVideo Baby MonitorsMovement Baby MonitorsBy ConnectivityWired Baby MonitorsWireless Baby MonitorsBy RangeShort-Range Baby MonitorsLong-Range Baby MonitorsBy Distribution ChannelOnlineOfflineSupermarket/HypermarketSpecialty StoreOthersBy Price RangeHigh RangeMid-RangeEconomicalBy ApplicationHouseholdCommercial