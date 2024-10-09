AAFT Channel Celebrates Two Years Of Excellence In Student-Led Broadcasting

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India: The AAFT School of Mass Communication and Journalism celebrated a significant milestone as the AAFT marked its two-year anniversary. The occasion was commemorated with the launch of a special poster, unveiled by the entire team of the AAFT School of Mass Communication and Journalism during a ceremony held at Marwah Studios, Noida City.



Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Founder-President of AAFT University of and Arts, addressed the gathering, highlighting the unique advantages of an in-house channel operated by journalism students.“The AAFT Channel provides a practical platform for students to gain hands-on experience in news production, broadcasting, and media management. It empowers them to understand the real-world dynamics of the media industry while still pursuing their academic studies,” Dr. Marwah stated.



Over the past two years, the AAFT Channel has become an essential training ground for students, giving them the opportunity to create, produce, and present their own content across various media formats. From news and current affairs to documentaries and cultural programs, the channel has showcased the talents and creativity of AAFT's journalism students.



The event celebrated not only the success of the AAFT Channel but also the growth and achievements of its student-led broadcasting team, which has worked diligently to ensure that the channel serves as a professional platform while maintaining the educational objectives of the institution.



The launch of the anniversary poster symbolizes the channel's journey and the institution's ongoing commitment to nurturing future media professionals.





Company :-AAFT

User :- Sanjay Shah

Email :...

Phone :-+91-1204831143

Other articles by AAFT