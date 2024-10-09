SARAH BETH LARDIE JOINS SOCIAL CURRENT AS CHIEF DEVELOPMENT OFFICER

WASHINGTON, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Social Current today announced that Sarah Beth Lardie has joined the organization as chief development officer to oversee and coordinate funding and development strategies across a broad range of social sector and human services funders and foundations.

With nearly two decades of experience in advancing the mission, vision, and goals of nonprofit

organizations, Ms. Lardie has helped to lead the growth and sustainability of a wide range of successful organizations, raising more than $20 million dollars annually for civil society actors ranging from United Nations to local food banks. She began her career as a social worker working with children and families before transitioning to a career in development. As a member of the founding leadership team of Joshua Venture, a fellowship program for social entrepreneurs, she was responsible for providing fellowships for 16 entrepreneurs across the U.S.

She has also been a mentor with MIT's LaunchX program and an advisor to the African Venture Philanthropy Network.



"Sarah Beth's extensive experience in development and her understanding and familiarity with the social sector as a social worker will help us grow our strategic partners across the sector," noted Jody Levison-Johnson, president and CEO of Social Current. "She will be a critical asset in our efforts to activate the power of the social sector to help build an equitable society where all people can thrive."

"Building civil society, bringing more people and resources to the

critical work being done is fulfilling," commented Sarah Beth Lardie. "Nonprofit organizations are where innovations to solve society's most difficult

problems are happening, and I love being part of that. That's what drew me to Social Current."

Lardie received her bachelor's in sociology and labor studies from Rutgers University, her master's in social work from the Columbia University School of Social Work and her master's in public administration from Carnegie Mellon University/University of Pittsburgh in a dual degree program. She is based in New York City.

About Social Current

Social Current is the premier partner and solutions provider to a diverse network of more than 1,800 human and social service organizations. Together with our network, we are activating the power of the social sector to effect broader systemic change that is needed to achieve our vision of an equitable society where all people can thrive. We support, strengthen, and amplify the work of the social sector in six core integrated areas including brain science and trauma-informed approaches; COA Accreditation; child, family, and community well-being; equity, diversity, and inclusion; government affairs and advocacy; and leadership and organizational development.