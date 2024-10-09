Border Areas Of Sumy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv Regions Come Under 3,500 Enemy Attacks In September

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In September, Ukrainian border guards recorded more than 3,500 enemy strikes on the territories of Sumy, Chernihiv and Kharkiv regions.

Andriy Demchenko, the spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service, said this at a briefing, Ukrinform reports.

“In fact, the enemy continues to shell the territory of Ukraine on a daily basis. In September alone, our border patrols, border guard units and groups recorded more than 3,500 shelling by the enemy in the Chernihiv, Sumy and Kharkiv regions. Most of the attacks were recorded in the Sumy sector,” he noted.

Demchenko has added that the enemy is employing artillery and combat UAVs to launch attacks on the border area. The majority of attacks are directed at populated areas. The enemy continues to target civilians.