EU Freezes Financial Aid And Visa Liberalisation For Georgia
Date
10/9/2024 12:09:13 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The European Parliament launched discussions on Georgia
yesterday with Josep Borrell, the head of the European Union's
foreign policy department, to address the decline of democracy in
the country.
Azernews reports, citing Georgian media outlets
that seven draft resolutions have been prepared on this topic. The
debate and voting on the resolutions are expected to conclude
today.
The draft resolution authors call on the European Union to
freeze funding for the Georgian government and impose sanctions on
government officials, specifically targeting Bidzina
Ivanishvili.
The issue of suspending visa liberalization was also included in
the draft resolution. As per the proposal from the European
Conservatives and Reformists Group (ECR Group), the suspension of
the visa liberalization agreement with Georgia should only be
considered after personal sanctions are imposed on members of the
ruling party.
MENAFN09102024000195011045ID1108760476
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.