Discover Cultural Products In Hebei: Yuxian Paper-Cut
Date
10/8/2024 11:26:56 PM
(MENAFN
- PR Newswire)
SHIJIAZHUANG, China, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from Great Wall New Media:
A carving knife and a sheet of paper, with each cut continuous and each line connected-through these delicate strokes, the beautiful life of the Chinese people is vividly portrayed.
Continue Reading
Hebei's Yuxian Paper-cut art has evolved from its earliest form, where symmetrical beauty was achieved through repeated folding and cutting, to intricate paper cuts created using a small knife and the yin-yang carving technique. By blending different methods, this art form transforms into a world of infinite possibilities.
Planner: Cao Zhaoyang
Choreographer-directors: Zheng Bai, Mi Wenting
Cameraman: Liu Zhicheng
Post-production editor: Liu Zhicheng
Translator: Song Lifang
Video -
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN08102024003732001241ID1108760276
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.