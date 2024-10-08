عربي


Discover Cultural Products In Hebei: Yuxian Paper-Cut


10/8/2024 11:26:56 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SHIJIAZHUANG, China, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from Great Wall New Media:

A carving knife and a sheet of paper, with each cut continuous and each line connected-through these delicate strokes, the beautiful life of the Chinese people is vividly portrayed.

Hebei's Yuxian Paper-cut art has evolved from its earliest form, where symmetrical beauty was achieved through repeated folding and cutting, to intricate paper cuts created using a small knife and the yin-yang carving technique. By blending different methods, this art form transforms into a world of infinite possibilities.

Planner: Cao Zhaoyang

Choreographer-directors: Zheng Bai, Mi Wenting

Cameraman: Liu Zhicheng

Post-production editor: Liu Zhicheng

Translator: Song Lifang

Video -

