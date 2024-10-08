Autonomous Mobile Robot Market Size Set To Soar, Projected To Reach USD 18.9 Billion By 2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Autonomous Mobile Robot Market

The global autonomous mobile robot is expanding rapidly due to the great efficiency of these robots, rapid growth of the sector

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global Autonomous Mobile Robot Market is expanding rapidly due to developments in e-commerce, the increase in need for autonomous systems, and surge in demand for solutions among several industrial sectors. On the other hand, adoption of 4.0 In warehousing and logistics, technological advancements in the development of latest autonomous mobile robots and higher demand for warehouse automation from emerging countries will provide lucrative opportunities of growth throughout the forecast timeframe.Request Sample Pages Now:Autonomous mobile robots operate without human supervision and use sensors to perform different industrial operations such as picking & place, transporting objects, and others. Autonomous mobile robots with artificial intelligence (AI) and the ability to carry out operations with minimal human interaction are being developed and deployed across the globe.The key players profiled in this report includeLocus Robotics, OMRON Corporation, Boston Dynamics, IAM ROBOTICS, Fortna Inc., Clearpath Robotics Inc., Teradyne Inc., Conveyo Technologies, KUKA AG, Geekplus Technology Co., Ltd.The report offers an in-depth analysis of key players in the global autonomous mobile robot market . These companies have implemented strategies such as introducing new products to augment their market share and uphold dominant positions across various regions.Buy Now the Exclusive Report:Under the end-user category, the warehouse or distribution center segment grabbed the lion's share of more than half of the overall market revenue in 2021 and is projected to continue its dominance from 2022 to 2032. The same segment would manifest the fastest growth of 22.4% throughout the forecast timeframe. The segment is driven by persistent technological advancements to enhance the efficiency of distributing centers or warehouses.The rise in expenditure by countries such as China and Japan in Asia-Pacific for the country's robotics sector and the increase in the adoption of autonomous systems in industrial and commercial sectors fuel the market growth. For instance, in November 2021, GEODIS, a logistics firm, announced the installation of autonomous mobile robots from Geek+, a global technology company specializing in smart logistics using advanced robotics and artificial intelligence (AI), at its Yuen Long Warehouse Distribution Centre (YLDC) in Hong Kong, SAR China. In addition, minimal human intervention, greater efficiency, and improved safety offered by autonomous mobile robots are some key factors for the market growth. A large opportunity for the market is noticed in the commercial sector as these autonomous robots are yet to appreciably tap demand for construction, mining, agriculture, and others.By type, the goods to person picking robots segment garnered the largest revenue of more than half of the global autonomous mobile robot market in 2021 and is estimated to rule the roost from 2022 to 2032. This is because robots designed for efficient person-to-goods picking help enhance labor efficiency, throughput, and productivity by minimizing unproductive walking and searching time. The unmanned serial vehicles segment, on the other hand, would display the highest CAGR of 24.8% during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the increasing use of UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) in warehouses in past decades. Large warehouses are elevating their efficiency through increased investments in automation and robotics, thereby contributing to the expansion of the market. The utilization of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for warehouse automation is enabled by the integration of cutting-edge scanning technologies, QR codes, barcodes, artificial intelligence (AI), and radio frequency identification (RFID) systems.Get Customized Reports with you're Requirements:Significant factors boosting the growth of the global autonomous mobile robots market include growing application of autonomous robots in various industrial sectors, growth in e-commerce, high efficiency of autonomous mobile robots leading to improved industrial productivity, and rise in demand for autonomous systems. However, high-cost associated with the implementation of autonomous mobile robots and interruptions in bandwidth and application areas hamper the growth of the market. Furthermore, the emergence of Industry 4.0 In logistics and warehousing, and greater demand for warehouse automation from emerging countries are factors expected to offer growth opportunities during the forecast period.To boost competitiveness, an increasing number of manufacturers are adopting autonomous mobile robots to optimize product manufacturing processes. Use of autonomous mobile robots results in greater speed and reliability to reduce operation time and enhance throughput. In addition, autonomous robots optimize sorting, picking, and storage times, decrease the frequency of inventory checks, boost worker productivity, and provide labor and utilization stability. In January 2021, PULSE Systems Inc. entered into a partnership with OTTO Motor, to carry out one of the world's first large-scale deployments of autonomous mobile robots for materials handling in manufacturing.Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying:Several factors, including the need for increased productivity and efficiency, lower labor costs, and rising demand for automation in industries such as automotive and electronics, are driving the adoption of autonomous mobile robots across the world. Reduction in human error and demand for automation processes are factors that are expected to drive the autonomous mobile robot market in the region during the forecast period.Check out more related studies published by AMR Research:Delivery Robot Market -Same Day Delivery Market -Cold Chain Logistics Market -Robo Taxi Market -

