Hispanic Heritage Month Spotlight: Cube Care

(MENAFN- 3BL) To celebrate and honor Hispanic Heritage Month, we spoke with Susana Robledo, Founder and CEO of Cube Care. As a winner of the FedEx Global Entrepreneurship Award, Robledo shares her company's history and mission. We are proud to continue to support minority owned small business ventures.

What inspired you to create your business, and in what year did you open?

The hard work of my mother and my ancestors has enabled me to showcase their dedication within my corporation today. I am honored to embody the legacy of my parents, grandparents, and ancestors. This is a meaningful way to honor our Hispanic heritage, traditions, and raise awareness in our community.

In 1999, after successfully obtaining my first contract with a local Miami hospital to repair cubicle curtains, I felt a strong sense of inspiration that fueled the creation of Cube Care. Driven by my passion for offering privacy solutions within the healthcare industry, I established Cube Care as a response to the growing need for quality privacy solutions in healthcare facilities. Over the years, Cube Care has flourished into a thriving multi-million-dollar enterprise, renowned for its specialization in providing top-notch innovative privacy solutions tailored for healthcare settings.

How do you incorporate your culture into your work? How did your upbringing influence the way you do business?

Being stereotyped is hurtful, especially as a Hispanic Latina woman. I have experienced stereotypes and have worked to overcome them. Despite facing obstacles, I have been able to show other minority-owned businesses that we also belong. It is not about one specific culture, but about inclusivity and demonstrating that we are not different, but rather part of the larger community.

Facing stereotypes creates barriers, as many associate my country with violence and a troubled history, of which I have firsthand experience. Living in the United States has provided me with a sense of safety and freedom from such worries, allowing me to focus on achieving success. In my home country, achieving success often means having to hide it. When people pigeonhole you with stereotypes, you must surpass expectations in order to break free from those limitations and be recognized for your individuality and contributions.

I attribute my upbringing to my ability to open doors for others without judgment, to be polite, and to show respect to everyone in the room.

Being Hispanic, Colombian, and a woman places me in various categories, each carrying its own set of stereotypes that I navigate daily. These identities bring warmth and a commitment to professionalism, requiring hard work to reach the highest levels of success. In Hispanic countries, the workload can be challenging, and without access to high-paying jobs or education, individuals may not be able to contribute due to the lack of opportunities for advancement.

Our diverse backgrounds, experiences, and lifestyles contribute to solving problems in society today. This enriches the United States, not only with our intellectual abilities but also with our cultural contributions in history, music, and cuisine that have shaped the nation in recent centuries.

How does FedEx support your industry?

Cube Care is a full-service manufacturer and supplier of decorative products exclusively for the healthcare interiors, with a client roster that includes some of the largest healthcare facilities in nation and international markets.

FedEx helps and supports Cube Care by ensuring timely and reliable delivery services. This support is crucial for Cube Care, as it ensures that our products, such as disposable curtains, privacy curtains and much more, reach our customers promptly. With FedEx's efficient shipping capabilities and advanced tracking systems, Cube Care can maintain the integrity and safety of our products during transit.

FedEx contributed hugely to Cube Care by educating us, reshaping our packing materials to reduce shipping costs which the savings are passed down to our customers.

This partnership allows Cube Care to be worry-free and provides its customers in the healthcare industry with high-quality products and excellent service, contributing to improved patient care and overall satisfaction. FedEx has been able to create a win-win situation for all!

What are your company values, and how does that relate to you on an individual basis?

Our Promise is to continually develop on the 4 pillars that have been the hallmarks since the company was founded: Integrity, Solutions, Quality and Value.

Integrity is derived from doing what is right even when unobserved. It is my fiduciary responsibility to prioritize the greater good over self-interest, to act with righteousness as a constant witness, and to assist all stakeholders. I believe that upholding this fiduciary duty will ultimately be reciprocated.

As a Hispanic individual, problem-solving is ingrained in our culture. By offering solutions and actively resolving challenges, we distinguish ourselves from our competitors. Our team comprises creative thinkers and solution-oriented individuals.

Without quality, there is no true value. Our value lies in facilitating the success of our customers. By placing the customer's needs and perceptions at the forefront, we prioritize delivering value. Our commitment to quality is demonstrated through how we enhance our customers' experiences and fulfill their unspoken requirements. By grasping our customers' values, we aim to provide them with quality service

Our Mission is to design, manufacture and deliver products and services that meet the unique needs and expectations of each client. In doing so we strive to build and maintain mutually beneficial relationships with our focus always on the long term and to provide our clients with nothing less than exceptional customer service and products.

Our Vision is to become the most trusted, successful and respected company in our industry.

What do you hope to see in the future regarding business opportunities and trends within your industry?

I would like large organizations to provide opportunities to diverse entities and be open to taking a chance on them, as they bring added value and a different perspective. Diverse cultures are particularly hands-on due to their experiences growing up in challenging circumstances with limited resources and opportunities to leave their countries. The Hispanic community offers a unique level of service enrichment that may not be easily matched elsewhere. In Hispanic culture, being friendly, polite, and warm is second nature – we strive to be approachable.

We aim to foster collaboration and partnerships within our industry. By collaborating with other stakeholders in the industry, we can combine our collective expertise to develop innovative solutions, encourage creativity, and build an ecosystem that benefits everyone involved.

