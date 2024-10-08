Eissa Appointed As CI Capital's Non-Executive Chairperson

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) CI Capital Holding for Investments announced appointing Ahmed Eissa as a non-executive chairperson, representing Banque Misr. Eissa will succeed Mohamed El-Etreby, who was thanked for his distinguished efforts and outstanding contributions during his leadership of the company.

CI Capital's board of directors expressed its great appreciation for Mohamed El-Etreby, praising his vital role in supporting the growth and expansion strategy led by CI Capital during his tenure. The board also said that his contributions had a positive impact in achieving tangible successes for the company at all levels.

Furthermore, the board members praised Eissa for his competence and extensive experience in the financial and banking sector. They expressed their expectations that he would continue to build on the strong foundations laid by the company while achieving further growth and success.

Eissa is one of the most prominent figures in the banking, tourism, and economic sectors in Egypt. He held the position of Minister of Tourism and Antiquities in the previous Egyptian government. Before assuming the ministry, Eissa had a successful career in the banking sector, where he held leadership positions in several financial institutions, and played a prominent role in developing the banking sector in Egypt.



