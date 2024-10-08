WTO Initiates Selection Process For Next Director-General

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) GENEVA, Switzerland – On 8 October 2024, the World Trade Organization (WTO) formally commenced the process for appointing its next director-general.

The process will be led by ambassador Petter Ølberg of Norway, the Chair of the General Council, in accordance with the WTO's“Procedures for the Appointment of Directors-General” (WT/L/509 ).

Ambassador Ølberg issued a statement on 4 October, indicating that WTO members supported an early start of the process ahead of the originally planned schedule. The selection process will adhere to the established procedures, ensuring transparency, inclusiveness and alignment with the Organization's best interests.

WTO members have until 8 November to submit nominations. After nominations close, candidates will have a three-month window, ending on 8 February 2025, to engage with members and present their qualifications.

A final two-month period, until 8 April 2025, will be devoted to a process of consultations to allow the General Council ultimately to arrive at its choice for appointment.

The incumbent, director-general Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, who began her term in March 2021, has confirmed her intention to seek reappointment. Her current term is scheduled to conclude on 31 August 2025.

