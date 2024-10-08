Banking Hardware Maintenance, Software Support And Helpdesk Support Services Market To Reach $18.07 Billion By 2028

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The hardware maintenance, software support and helpdesk support services market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $11.66 billion in 2023 to $12.64 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased complexity of banking systems, regulatory compliance requirements, rise of digital banking, data privacy concerns, customer expectations for seamless services, atm network expansion, globalization of banking operations.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Banking Hardware Maintenance, Software Support And Helpdesk Support Services Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The banking hardware maintenance, software support and helpdesk support services market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $18.07 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to real-time payment systems, remote workforce support, shift to open banking, digital transformation initiatives, resilience planning.

Growth Driver Of The Banking Hardware Maintenance, Software Support And Helpdesk Support Services Market

The increase in number of cyber threats is expected to propel the growth of the banking hardware maintenance, software support and helpdesk support services market going forward. Cyber threats, refer to potential dangers or malicious activities that can harm computer systems, networks, and digital information. The rise in cyber threats prompts banking institutions to increase their investment in cybersecurity measures, including hardware and software security solutions. To safeguard their IT infrastructure and digital assets, banks require maintenance and support services to keep security systems up to date and effectively protect against evolving threats.

Which Market Players Are Driving The Banking Hardware Maintenance, Software Support And Helpdesk Support Services Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Loomis AB, NCR Corporation, Oki Electric Industry Co. Ltd., Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated, Glory Global Solutions International Limited, Automatia Pankkiautomaatit Oy, Hitachi Payment Services Pvt. Ltd., CashLink Global Systems Pvt. Ltd., Wincor Nixdorf, Fujitsu Limited, GRG Banking Equipment Co. Ltd., Hyosung TNS Inc., KAL ATM Software GmbH, Nautilus Hyosung America Inc., Triton Systems of Delaware LLC, ACG Infotech Limited, Axiomtek Co. Ltd., Bancsource Inc., Burroughs Inc., Cennox Group, CTS Electronics SpA, DPL Group, Fiserv Inc., FSS Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Genpact Limited, HCL Technologies Limited, Infosys Limited, Mphasis Limited, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Wipro Limited.

What Are the Key Trends That Influence The Banking Hardware Maintenance, Software Support And Helpdesk Support Services Market Size?

Major companies operating in the market are innovating new technologies such as SBP Core Platform to increase their profitability in the market. The SBP Core Platform is a cutting-edge, modular, real-time, completely cloud-native core banking platform that makes use of artificial intelligence and cloud technology.

How Is The Global Banking Hardware Maintenance, Software Support And Helpdesk Support Services Market Segmented?

1) By Components: Hardware, Software

2) By Type: ATM – Maintenance Service Costs, ATM – Operational Support Service Costs, Digital Signage Systems, Queue Management System

3) By Application: Currency Sorters, Detectors And Counters, Banking Kiosk, End User Devices, Peripherals

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Banking Hardware Maintenance, Software Support And Helpdesk Support Services Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Banking Hardware Maintenance, Software Support And Helpdesk Support Services Market Definition

Banks provide constant live customer support availability 24/7/365 by offering a variety of services, including technical support for computer (hardware/software) related issues, website assistance and support for employees and customers. Hardware maintenance and support services, such as contract maintenance and per-incident repair, are proactive and corrective actions that physically fix or improve hardware. Hardware support also includes all fee-based hardware warranty upgrades as well as technical support for setup and troubleshooting over the phone and the internet. The banking hardware maintenance, software support and helpdesk support services are used to provide dedicated banking help desk services, which increase the efficiency and convenience of financial institutions.

Banking Hardware Maintenance, Software Support And Helpdesk Support Services Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global banking hardware maintenance, software support and helpdesk support services market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Banking Hardware Maintenance, Software Support And Helpdesk Support Services Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on banking hardware maintenance, software support and helpdesk support services market size, banking hardware maintenance, software support and helpdesk support services market drivers and trends, banking hardware maintenance, software support and helpdesk support services market major players and banking hardware maintenance, software support and helpdesk support services market growth across geographies. This market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

