Pro Team Health And Wellness Announces Rebranding And New Office Location

Pro Team and Wellness, led by renowned sports chiropractor Dr. Monte Hessler, celebrates its rebranding and the grand opening of a state-of-the-art facility at 4602 N. 16th St., Phoenix, AZ.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Pro Team Health and Wellness is proud to announce its official rebranding from Hessler Chiropractic and the grand opening of its new office location at 4602 N. 16th St., Suite 202, Phoenix, AZ, at the Atrium at 16th and Camelback. This exciting move marks a significant milestone in the clinic's evolution, reflecting its expanded services and continued commitment to providing top-tier chiropractic care for the Phoenix community.Led by the renowned Dr. Monte Hessler, Pro Team Health and Wellness continues its tradition of excellence in treating high-profile athletes and the local community alike. Dr. Hessler is widely recognized as one of the preferred chiropractors for superstar athletes in the NBA, MLB, and PGA Tour. His expertise and dedication to sports chiropractic have earned him a reputation as a leading figure in the field.Pro Team Health and Wellness proudly serves as Team Chiropractors for prestigious organizations such as the Phoenix Suns, Phoenix Mercury, San Francisco Giants, USA Swimming, and the PGA Tour. This distinguished role highlights the clinic's dedication to excellence in health and performance for elite athletes. While Pro Team is honored to support professional athletes, the heart of their practice remains rooted in the local community, where they offer expert chiropractic care , accident and injury rehabilitation, stretch therapy, massage, PEMF treatment, and a range of comprehensive health and wellness programs tailored to meet the needs of all individuals.The new office location at 4602 N. 16th St., Suite 202, offers a modern, state-of-the-art facility designed to provide patients with an enhanced experience, whether they seek chiropractic care, acupuncture, or other health and wellness services. With a focus on patient care and innovative treatment options, Pro Team Health and Wellness is dedicated to helping individuals achieve optimal health and performance."We are excited to enter this new chapter as Pro Team Health and Wellness," said Dr. Hessler. "Our new name and location reflect our growth and dedication to expanding our services while continuing to provide the exceptional care our patients have come to expect. We look forward to welcoming both new and existing patients to our new office."Pro Team Health and Wellness invites the community to visit the new location and experience the same high standard of care in a refreshed, modern setting.For more information or to schedule an appointment, please visit or call (602) 714-3690.About Pro Team Health and Wellness:Pro Team Health and Wellness, formerly known as Hessler Chiropractic, is a premier chiropractic clinic in Phoenix, AZ, specializing in sports chiropractic and wellness services. The clinic is led by Dr. Monte Hessler, a renowned chiropractor known for his work with professional athletes. Pro Team Health and Wellness serves as one of the Team Chiropractors for the Phoenix Suns, the Phoenix Mercury, the San Francisco Giants, USA Swimming, and the PGA Tour, providing expert care to help athletes and patients of all kinds achieve their health and wellness goals.

