Latest Health A Political Choice: Building Resilience And Trust To Launch At World Health Summit

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Latest – A Choice : Building Resilience and Trust to launch at World Health Summit●Health is the foundation of how our societies function. For health systems to flourish, countries must pay attention to two integral and interlinked concepts: resilience and trust.●Health: A Political Choice – Building Resilience and Trust is the sixth in a series of titles produced with the World Health Organization's support.●The publication launches at the World Health Summit in Berlin, Germany, on 13–15 October, which has the theme "Building Trust for a Healthier World".Facing competing challenges worldwide – from conflict and climate change to economic and geopolitical instability – many health systems are under immense strain. However, they also provide answers to these issues, charting the way towards a healthier, more prosperous and safer world.To make this a reality, advancing trust and resilience has become more important than ever. Health: A Political Choice – Building Resilience and Trust, edited by Ilona Kickbusch and John Kirton, looks at what these interlinked concepts mean in the context of global health, why they are so critical to today's society, and what needs to be done to better integrate them within care.It also provides a glimpse into the important work being carried out around the world to this end. It covers topics as diverse as how promoting Indigenous voices can support the health of people and the planet and how we can define, measure and manage trust. It provides insights on the most critical conversations taking place among leading figures in the health sector.Other issues discussed include establishing safe and trustworthy infrastructure can be established, finding pathways to equitable multilateralism and bolstering health diplomacy in the face of conflict and insecurity.It features an introduction from WHO director-general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus as well as insightful articles by Achim Steiner, administrator of the United Nations Development Programme, and Axel Pries, president of the World Health Summit. Contributors include leading figures, global authorities and experts from governmental, intergovernmental, civil society, business and research. Numbering among these are Sania Nishtar, chief executive officer of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance; John-Arne Røttingen, chief executive officer of Wellcome Trust; Samantha Nutt, founder and president of War Child Canada/USA; and the ministers of health of Nigeria, Azerbaijan, Malawi and Germany.Industry leaders have also joined in the discussion, providing their own leadership and visions on a range of topics. Hevolution Foundation highlights the importance of promoting healthy ageing and why we should move from focusing on lifespan to 'healthspan', and Google explores the importance of facilitating social connections as part of a more holistic approach to health.Health: A Political Choice – Building Resilience and Trust is an official publication of the Global Governance Project produced in collaboration with the World Health Organization. The Global Governance Project is a joint initiative between GT Media Group, a London-based publishing company, the Global Governance Program based at the University of Toronto, and the Global Health Centre at the Graduate Institute of International and Development Studies in Geneva.View Health: A Political Choice – Building Resilience and Trust online atTwitter: @GloGovProj

