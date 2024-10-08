Israeli Air Attacks Kill 8 People In Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Oct 8 (KUNA) -- At least eight people have been killed and some others by ongoing Israeli air strikes on the southern outskirt of Beirut, Beqaa and some other southern parts.

Israeli army aircraft destroyed some buildings in the districts of Er Rouaiss and Bourj el-Barajneh, Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA) reported, adding that three other people were killed in Aaitit town.

Five other people were killed in al-Khodor twon in Beqaa, it added, noting that Israeli air strikes targeted the districts of Saksakiyeh, Jwaya, Bint Jbeil, Kfar Tebnit as well as others.

Since September 23, Israeli army has violently been launching air strikes on different parts of Lebanon.

The Israeli occupation strikes caused great material and human losses, and led to the displacement of thousands. (end)

kbs







