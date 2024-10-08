UK Sanctions Russian Troops Deploying Chemical Weapons On The Battlefield

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) LONDON, England – Russian involved in the abhorrent use of inhumane chemical weapons on the battlefield in Ukraine have been targeted by new UK sanctions.



Russia's Radiological Chemical and Biological Defence (CBR) troops and their commander have been sanctioned for the deployment of barbaric chemical weapons in Ukraine;

UK calls out Russia's flagrant violation of the Chemical Weapons (CWC) and urges Russia to immediately cease all such activity; action continues the Foreign Secretary's personal mission to target the full spectrum of the Kremlin's malign activity through our arsenal of sanctions.

Russian forces have openly admitted to using hazardous chemical weapons on the battlefield, with widespread use of riot control agents and multiple reports of the use of the toxic choking agent chloropicrin – first deployed on the battlefields of WW1.

Russia's flagrant disregard for the Chemical Weapons Convention is a serious violation of international law. Agents of Putin's mafia state were also responsible for deploying the deadly nerve agent Novichok on the streets of Salisbury in 2018, and against opposition leader Alexei Navalny in 2020.

Among those sanctioned today are the Radiological, Chemical and Biological Defence Troops of the Russian Armed Forces and its leader Igor Kirillov, responsible for helping deploy these barbaric weapons. Kirillov has also been a significant mouthpiece for Kremlin disinformation, spreading lies to mask Russia's shameful and dangerous behaviour.

Foreign Secretary, David Lammy, said:

“The UK will not sit idly by whilst Putin and his mafia state ride roughshod over international law, including the Chemical Weapons Convention. I have made it my personal mission to challenge this malign activity, and I will not back down. Russia's cruel and inhumane tactics on the battlefield are abhorrent and I will use the full arsenal of powers at my disposal to combat Russia's malign activity. Let me be clear; Putin and those who carry out his will have nowhere left to hide. We will continue to use sanctions to directly target and counter the Kremlin's attempts to sow fear, division and disorder.”

Defence Secretary, John Healey, said:

“Our message to Putin and his regime is clear: you cannot break international law without facing the consequences. We will not allow such blatant violations of the Chemical Weapons Convention and rules-based international order to go unpunished. The UK is cracking down on those responsible for these horrific chemical attacks in Ukraine. Our support for Ukraine is ironclad and will continue for as long as it takes.”

Also sanctioned today are two Russian ministry of defence laboratories for providing support for the development and deployment of these inhumane weapons for use on the frontlines. The UK is steadfast in supporting Ukraine's fight for freedom, liberty and victory in the face of these barbaric attacks. We have provided Ukraine with vital equipment and training to protect its people against chemical weapons.

“The UK has also committed to delivering £3 billion of military aid to Ukraine every year for as long as they need. The UK's military, financial, diplomatic and political support for Ukraine is iron-clad. We cannot and will not let aggressors like Putin succeed,” said, Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office.

