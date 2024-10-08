Oil Prices Down as Middle East Tensions Ease and Libyan Production Resumes

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The oil experienced a significant shift on Tuesday, October 8. oil prices fell sharply, ending their recent upward streak.



This change came as news of potential peace efforts in the Middle East surfaced. Additionally, Libya's oil production resumed, adding to the downward pressure on prices.



The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for November delivery closed at $73.57 per barrel. This marked a 4.63% drop, equivalent to a $3.57 decrease.



The price fall broke a five-day streak of gains for WTI crude. Similarly, crude for December delivery settled at $77.18 per barrel.



This represented a 4.63% decline, or $3.75 less than the previous day's close. Brent's decrease ended seven consecutive days of price increases.







A key factor in the price drop was a statement from Hezbollah's deputy leader, Naim Qassem. He publicly expressed support for a ceasefire in Lebanon for the first time.



Qassem suggested that once a ceasefire is in place, further details could be discussed cooperatively. This announcement helped ease fears about the ongoing conflict.

Oil Market Update

At one point during the trading day, oil prices fell by more than 5%. However, the losses were partially offset by reports that Israel might still target Iranian energy facilities.



This potential action would be in response to an attack carried out the previous week. A report from Julius Baer predicts that the situation in the Middle East will cause oil prices to fluctuate until the end of the year.



This pattern is similar to what occurred at the beginning of the year. Moody's analysis suggests that oil market volatility will remain high until there is a more substantial resolution to the war.



Another factor contributing to the price decrease was the resumption of oil production in Libya. The National Oil Corporation of Libya announced that production had reached over 1.1 million barrels in the past 24 hours.



This increase in supply further pushed oil prices downward. These events highlight the complex interplay of geopolitical factors and production levels in shaping global oil prices.



As the situation continues to evolve, market participants will closely monitor developments in the Middle East and global oil production.



Oil Prices Down as Middle East Tensions Ease and Libyan Production Resumes

MENAFN08102024007421016031ID1108759644