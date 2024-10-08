X Social Network Resumes Operations In Brazil After 39-Day Suspension

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Alexandre de Moraes, a Supreme Court justice, gave X social the green light to resume operations in Brazil.



The decision came on Tuesday, October 8, ending a 39-day suspension that began on August 30. X, formerly known as Twitter, can now legally operate in the country again.



The reactivation process requires several steps before users can access the platform. The National Telecommunications Agency must notify internet service providers to implement the necessary changes.



This procedure ensures a smooth and compliant return to service for X in Brazil. Moraes issued an official statement declaring the end of the suspension.



He instructed the telecommunications agency to take the required actions within 24 hours. The justice emphasized the importance of promptly informing the Supreme Court about the progress of the reactivation.







The suspension was lifted after X communicated to the court that it had paid all outstanding fines. These penalties resulted from the company's previous non-compliance with judicial decisions and Brazilian legislation.



X reported paying approximately 28.6 million Brazilian reais in fines to the Supreme Court. This development marks a significant turn for the social media platform owned by Elon Musk.



The payment of fines demonstrates X's commitment to adhering to Brazilian laws and court rulings. It also highlights the complex relationship between global tech companies and national legal systems.



The return of X's services in Brazil will likely impact millions of users. Many rely on the platform for news, communication, and social interaction.



In short, the 39-day absence of X from the Brazilian digital landscape underscores the platform's importance in the country's online ecosystem.

