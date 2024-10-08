Nigeria And Brazil Set To Launch Direct Flights, Boosting Economic Ties

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Nigeria and Brazil are making strides to establish direct flights between their countries. This move follows a meeting between Nigerian President Bola Tinubu and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in February 2024.



The leaders agreed to revive the Bilateral Air Service Agreement (BASA) between their nations. Festus Keyamo, Nigeria's of and Aerospace Development, has begun talks with Carlos Garcete, the Brazilian Ambassador to Nigeria.



Their goal is to activate the BASA and start direct flights. This builds on a 2018 agreement aimed at improving air connectivity and economic cooperation.



Ambassador Garcete suggested that both countries could support up to five flights per week. This would significantly boost travel options and open new opportunities for trade and cultural exchange.



Two Nigerian airlines, Air Peace and Caverton, have been chosen to operate on the Nigeria-Brazil route. Before flights can begin, both countries need to finalize an Open Skies Agreement.



They have agreed to form committees to draft and finalize new BASA arrangements. These steps are crucial for meeting all legal and regulatory requirements.







The economic potential of direct flights is significant. In 2022, trade between Nigeria and Brazil was valued at $1.8 billion.



Direct air links could increase this figure by making business connections easier. They would also boost tourism between the two countries.

Brazil has the largest population of African descent outside Africa, with many tracing their roots to West Africa, including Nigeria.



This shared history has created cultural similarities between the two nations. Direct flights would strengthen these ties and promote cultural exchange.



Challenges remain, such as ensuring airports can handle increased traffic and aligning aviation regulations. However, both countries are optimistic about the potential benefits.



Minister Keyamo believes that direct flights will improve trade and strengthen cultural and social exchanges. This initiative aligns with both nations' efforts to expand international air connectivity.



It also strengthens cooperation between major economies in Africa and South America. If successful, this project could serve as a model for other countries seeking to enhance their air links.

