ROLLINS, INC. SCHEDULES DATE FOR RELEASE OF THIRD QUARTER 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS

ATLANTA, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rollins, Inc. (NYSE: ROL ) ("Rollins" or the "Company"), a premier global consumer and commercial services company, today announced that it will release its third quarter results for the period ended September 30, 2024, after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23, 2024. In conjunction with its release, the Company will host a conference call to review the Company's financial and operating results before the market opens on Thursday, October 24, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.
Individuals wishing to participate in the conference call should call 1-877-869-3839 (domestic) or +1-201-689-8265 (internationally) with conference ID 13749018. The conference call will also be broadcast live over the internet and can be accessed by all interested parties via a link provided on the Rollins, Inc. website at . For interested individuals unable to join the call, a replay will be available on the website for 180 days.
Rollins, Inc. (ROL) is a premier global consumer and commercial services company. Through its family of leading brands, the Company and its franchises provide essential pest control services and protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to more than 2.8 million customers in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia, with more than 20,000 employees from more than 800 locations. Rollins is parent to Orkin, HomeTeam Pest Defense, Clark Pest Control, Northwest Exterminating, McCall Service, Trutech, Critter Control, Western Pest Services, Waltham Services, OPC Pest Services, The Industrial Fumigant Company, PermaTreat, Crane Pest Control, Missquito, Fox Pest Control, Orkin Canada, Orkin Australia, Safeguard (United Kingdom), Aardwolf Pestkare (Singapore), and more. You can learn more about Rollins and its subsidiaries by visiting .
