Rolli And Responsible AI Institute Partner To Elevate Public Discourse On Ethical AI And Responsible Technology

Rolli will empower the RAI Institute to engage more effectively with the media. In turn, Rolli will benefit from RAI Institute's informed guidance on AI.

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Rolli is excited to announce a partnership with the Responsible AI Institute (RAI Institute), a leading global nonprofit dedicated to advancing the responsible adoption of artificial intelligence (AI). This collaboration aims to enhance the quality, accuracy, and reach of public information on AI policy, governance, compliance, and ethics by providing RAI Institute's team of experts with access to Rolli's cutting-edge platform.As AI continues to reshape industries and societies, the need for well-informed, ethical reporting is more crucial than ever. This partnership underscores a shared commitment to empowering journalists with trusted, expert knowledge on responsible AI practices. In an era where AI technologies present both immense opportunities and significant risks, RAI Institute and Rolli will work together to ensure that AI-related topics-ranging from algorithmic fairness and data privacy to regulatory compliance-are covered with the necessary depth and accountability."AI has the potential to transform industries, but that potential comes with a profound responsibility to ensure AI systems are transparent, ethical, and trustworthy," said Nick Toso, CEO of Rolli. "By partnering with the Responsible AI Institute, we're providing journalists direct access to leading experts on AI governance and compliance, helping foster more responsible and informed reporting on this critical technology."“The partnership with Rolli will not only elevate the quality of AI-related reporting but also foster a more informed dialogue about the societal impacts of AI,” said Nicole McCaffrey, Head of Strategy & Marketing at RAI Institute.“As we navigate the complex landscape of emerging AI technologies, it's crucial that we equip journalists with the knowledge and insights needed to accurately convey both the opportunities and challenges of AI.”Through Rolli's platform, RAI Institute will seamlessly connect with journalists worldwide, sharing expert insights on AI policy, governance and emerging challenges. This collaboration strengthens ties between AI thought leaders and the media, enhancing public discourse on AI's societal impact. RAI Institute will also provide feedback to Rolli, helping the platform evolve to better serve AI professionals and journalists. Together, Rolli and RAI Institute will foster transparent, ethical conversations about AI, promoting its responsible use for the benefit of all.About Rolli:Rolli is an innovative platform that connects journalists with verified experts, events, and resources in real time. By streamlining access to trustworthy information, Rolli enhances the quality and efficiency of news reporting, equipping journalists to meet the demands of today's fast-paced media landscape. Learn more at rolli .About the Responsible AI Institute:Founded in 2016, Responsible AI Institute (RAI Institute) is a global and member-driven non-profit dedicated to enabling successful responsible AI efforts in organizations. We accelerate and simplify responsible AI adoption by providing our members with AI conformity assessments, benchmarks and certifications that are closely aligned with global standards and emerging regulations. Members include leading companies such as Amazon Web Services, Boston Consulting Group, KPMG, ATB Financial and many others dedicated to bringing responsible AI to all industry sectors. Learn more at responsible.Media Contacts:Nicole McCaffreyResponsible AI Institute...

