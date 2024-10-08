United Parks & Resorts Inc. Appoints James Mikolaichik As Chief Financial Officer And Treasurer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:

PRKS ), a leading theme park and entertainment company, today announced that James "Jim" Mikolaichik will assume the role of Chief Officer (CFO) and Treasurer effective Nov. 11, 2024.

Mr. Mikolaichik brings over 30 years of global financial and strategic planning experience to United Parks & Resorts. Throughout his career, he has overseen all aspects of financial business strategy, including planning, budgeting and forecasting, reporting, accounting, risk management, and corporate development, while driving business transformation and process improvements across organizations. Most recently, he served as CFO of MyEyeDr. Prior to that, he was Executive Vice President and CFO at Diamond Resorts. He has also held various other leadership roles in the travel and entertainment industry. Mr. Mikolaichik holds a bachelor's degree in accounting from Susquehanna University and an MBA from Columbia University.

"We are pleased

to welcome Jim to United Parks & Resorts," said Marc Swanson, Chief Executive Officer of United Parks & Resorts Inc. "As a proven financial leader with a strong track record in the travel and leisure industry, Jim brings a unique skill set and experience that will help us continue to execute on our plans and initiatives and improve our financial organization, which we expect will

drive increases in profitability and shareholder value."

"I am excited to join Marc and the exceptional team at United Parks & Resorts in this executive role," said Mikolaichik. "I have been a fan and guest of their parks and an admirer of their business model for many years.

The Company owns and operates a world class and incomparable set of leisure and entertainment assets, has a resilient and robust business model and a

talented group of ambassadors.

I am excited to leverage my experience to enhance our strategic initiatives and help unlock the full potential of this great Company and drive significant value for our stakeholders." Mikolaichik added, "I am also very proud to join an organization that is deeply committed to its mission and makes a real difference through its efforts in conservation, animal rescue, research, and education."

Mikolaichik replaces Interim Chief Financial Officer James "Jim" W. Forrester, Jr., who will remain with the Company through the end of the year to help ensure a smooth transition.

"United Parks & Resorts is grateful to Jim for his leadership and expertise over his past five years at the Company," Swanson said. "We're grateful that the team will benefit from his experience and support over the coming months."

About United Parks & Resorts Inc.

United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: PRKS ) is a global theme park and entertainment company that owns or licenses a diverse portfolio of award-winning park brands and experiences, including SeaWorld®, Busch Gardens®, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place®, Water Country USA, Adventure Island, and Aquatica®. The Company's seven world-class brands span 13 parks in seven markets across the United States and Abu Dhabi, offering experiences that matter with exhilarating thrill and family-friendly rides, coasters, and experiences, inspiring up-close and educational presentations with wildlife, and other various special events throughout the year. In addition, the Company collectively cares for one of the largest zoological collections in the world, is a global leader in animal welfare, training, and veterinary care, and is one of the leading marine animal rescue organizations in the world with a legacy of rescuing and caring for animals that spans nearly 60 years, including coming to the aid of over 41,000 animals in need. To learn more, visit

.



Copies of this and other news releases as well as additional information about United Parks & Resorts Inc. can be obtained online at

. Shareholders and prospective investors can also register to automatically receive the Company's press releases, SEC filings and other notices by e-mail by registering at that website.

