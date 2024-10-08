FNA Investors Have Opportunity To Lead Paragon 28, Inc. Securities Lawsuit

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of common stock of Paragon 28, (NYSE: FNA ) between May 5, 2023 and August 8, 2024, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), and those who purchased Paragon 28 call options or sold put options during the Class Period, of the November 29, 2024 lead plaintiff deadline in the securities class action first filed by the Firm.

So what: If you purchased Paragon 28 securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

What to do next: To join the Paragon 28 class action, go to

or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email [email protected] for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than November 29, 2024. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

Details of the case: According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Paragon 28's financial statements were misstated; (2) Paragon 28 lacked adequate internal controls and at times understated the extent of the issues with its internal controls; and (3) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

