QCI And Context Networks Partner To Explore A New Revenue Stream In The Digital Marketplace

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI), a leading provider of data activation solutions for the gaming and hospitality industries, today announced a reactivation of their partnership with Context Networks to explore new opportunities for casinos to generate revenue through the global digital marketplace. By integrating Context Networks' advanced Contextual Promotions NetworkTM (CPMN) into the latest version of QCI's Enterprise (AGI55), casinos can potentially monetize screentime on player devices by offering it to advertisers.



This collaboration enables casinos to sell advertising space based on player engagement levels, with revenue tied to the duration of ads displayed on secondary gaming screens. With high levels of player interaction, this previously untapped resource presents a substantial revenue opportunity for operators.

The partnership merges Context Networks' expertise in delivering dynamic, personalized content with QCI's powerful data activation and artificial intelligence capabilities. This synergy allows casinos to leverage real-time data to enhance the gaming experience, drive customer engagement, improve retention, and optimize marketing efforts.

If new revenue streams are of interest to your organization and you have HTML compliant secondary screens, please reach out and see if you are good fit to test this new innovation.

"Context Networks has consistently been at the forefront of customer engagement and advertising technology within the gaming industry," said Matthew Olden, CEO of Context Networks. "Our collaboration with QCI enhances the guest experience by incorporating personalized advertising, boosting customer interaction, and delivering a strong return on investment for casino operators."

Andrew Cardno, Chief Technology Officer of QCI, added, "I am excited to support this innovation, as it holds significant potential. Our mission has always been to provide casinos with the most advanced tools available. By integrating Context Networks' cutting-edge advertising technology into our QCI Enterprise Platform AGI55, we are offering an unprecedented value proposition to our customers, empowering them to enhance guest engagement and achieve operational excellence."

ABOUT Context Networks

Context Networks, Inc. is a premier programmatic advertising platform that leverages private blockchain technology to deliver transparent, secure, and efficient advertising solutions for the global gaming industry. The company's platform focuses on three key gaming segments: casino, lottery operators, and iGaming platforms. Context Networks is committed to driving innovation and creating value for its clients through advanced technology and strategic partnerships. For more information, visit .

ABOUT QCI

Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) has pioneered the revolutionary AGI Platform, an artificial intelligence platform that seamlessly integrates player development, marketing, and gaming operations with powerful, real-time tools designed specifically for the gaming and hospitality industries. Our advanced, highly configurable software is deployed in over 250 casino resorts across North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, and The Bahamas. The QCI AGI Platform, which manages more than $24 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, stands as a best-in-class solution, whether on-premises, hybrid, or cloud-based, enabling fully coordinated activities across all aspects of gaming or hospitality operations. QCI's data-driven, AI-powered software propels swift, informed decision-making vital in the ever-changing casino industry, assisting casinos in optimizing resources and profits, crafting effective marketing campaigns, and enhancing customer loyalty. QCI is based in San Diego, with additional Las Vegas, St. Louis, Denver, Dallas, and Tulsa offices. Visit us at .

About Andrew Cardno

Andrew Cardno is a distinguished figure in artificial intelligence and data plumbing. With over two decades spearheading private Ph.D. and master's level research teams, his expertise has made significant waves in data tooling. He co-founded Quick Custom Intelligence with Dr. Ralph Thomas.

