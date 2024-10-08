عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Talphera To Participate In Fireside Chat At The 2024 Maxim Healthcare Virtual Summit


10/8/2024 5:16:03 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Talphera, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLPH ), ("Talphera"), a specialty Pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for use in medically supervised settings, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the 2024 Maxim Healthcare Virtual Summit and will be available for 1x1 meetings with registered investors. The summit is being held on October 15-17, 2024.

Event:
2024 Maxim Healthcare Virtual Summit

Date:
October 16, 2024

Time:
3:00 PM ET / 12:00 Noon PT

Webcast link:
2024 Maxim Healthcare Virtual Summit

About Talphera, Inc.
 Talphera, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for use in medically supervised settings. Talphera's lead product candidate, NiyadTM is a lyophilized formulation of nafamostat and is currently being studied under an investigational device exemption (IDE) as an anticoagulant for the extracorporeal circuit, and has received Breakthrough Device Designation status from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

This release is intended for investors only. For additional information about Talphera, please visit .

SOURCE Talphera, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN08102024003732001241ID1108759570


PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search