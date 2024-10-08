GLOBE LIFE INC. ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2024 EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MCKINNEY, Texas, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Globe Life (NYSE:

GL ) will release Third Quarter 2024 after the closes on Wednesday, October 23, 2024.

At that time, a copy of the Company's Third Quarter 2024 earnings press release and any other and statistical information about the quarter will be available on the Company's website at under Financial Reports and Other Financial Information.

In conjunction with the Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Release of Globe Life Inc., you are invited to listen to a call broadcast live over the Internet on Thursday, October 24, 2024, at 11:00am Eastern (10:00am Central).

Third Quarter Conference Call

Thursday, October 24, 2024

11:00am (Eastern)

Listen live and as a replay at under Calls and Meetings

Or

1-786-697-3501



(Passcode: Globe Life Inc.)

Globe Life Inc. is a holding company specializing in life and supplemental health insurance for the middle-income market distributed through multiple channels, including direct to consumer and exclusive and independent agencies.



