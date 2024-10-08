SCAD Designs Two Innovative Electric Vehicle Car Concepts

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) University students and faculty inspire a new generation of car enthusiasts through creativity and the latest design technology

SAVANNAH, Ga. and ATLANTA, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) is proud to announce that students within its award- winning industrial design program have created two fully functioning electric vehicle concept cars. Each car puts the guest in the driver's seat of their own experience, with functional designs capable of cruising down coastal highways and navigating challenging off-road terrain - meant to engage and encourage the next generation of driving public.

SCAD students developed and built two electric vehicles from the ground up. Photography Courtesy of SCAD

"Over the last 12 months, SCAD Bees have achieved what students elsewhere could only dream of: designing and building not one but two electric vehicles - the Aether, a convertible sports car, and the Tyr, an off-roader overland SUV," said SCAD President and Founder Paula Wallace. "We transform SCAD students into pros by compelling them to create real products for real clients and within the constraints of real time, modeling professional practice. These new electric vehicle concepts answer an essential question for the automotive industry as more and more young people are choosing not to drive at all, using rideshare and public transportation instead. SCAD's Aether and Tyr reverse that shift in spectacular ways - because we do our research! SCAD students engaged pros in the automotive industry, as well as others in fashion, luxury marketing, and 'fringe tech' or technology that extends into science fiction, such as controlling a car with eye tracking and hand gestures. Our two SCAD EVs present the future of driving for all drivers, with commercial appeal. And they're gorgeous!"

SCAD has previously developed several concepts and prototypes for vehicles and boats. This year, however, the focus was on curating an experience for Gen Z - a demographic who views driving differently than previous generations. Initial research found 75% of this age group does not look forward to getting their driver's license. SCAD students set out on a mission to change this perception.

"SCAD's industrial design program creates hands-on learning experiences that no other university does, and the building of these electric vehicles is a prime example," said SCAD Savannah professor of industrial design Rafael Corazza Ronchetti. "This is an incredible opportunity for our students to go through this process and ultimately enhance their career readiness by designing and building a fully functional car."

The project emphasized pooling innovative student talent from across the university's top-ranked degree programs, including interior design, fibers, motion media design, graphic design, user experience (UX) design, and interactive design and game development. The various builds and elements of each vehicle reflect the disciplines involved, as well as the creative ingenuity of the SCAD students who brought these vehicles from concept to completion.

The Aether electric vehicle, developed in Savannah, proposes a new design language that appeals to the Gen Z demographic while paying homage to influential cars of the past, including the Ferrari 312 F1 and the Porsche 917. The vehicle's racing aesthetic includes an open top and an AI companion that curates music based on driving style. Aether was entirely printed with innovative 3D technology that incorporates acrylic gel photocured with UV lights. This technology was a key element to the success of developing the car in record time, making Aether the first car ever built using this technology.

Tyr, the electric vehicle created in Atlanta, evokes the narratives and causes crucial to Gen Z. Environmentally-minded SCAD students created a car centered on sustainability and used intentional colors, designs, and relevant features to empower the driver's personal journey. In a recent SCADask survey of Gen Z respondents, the university's leading research unit, fuel efficiency, environmental impact, and technology features were all listed as top transportation priorities.

"We built the Tyr electric vehicle to have a platform that will grow with the user, one that goes from the street to an off-road terrain environment," SCAD Atlanta associate chair of design Owen Foster said. "By prioritizing autonomy, ecological responsibility, and cutting- edge technology, the Tyr becomes an extension of the driver's home, offering safety, reliability, and an unparalleled driving experience with sustainable interiors, a large acrylic screen, adjustable seating, and small truck bed."

Throughout the development process, students worked alongside esteemed faculty and industry mentors to learn specialized skills that were essential to building successful and fully functioning electric vehicles. The emphasis SCAD places on application over theory is unlike any other industrial design program, placing students in pole position on the course to a successful career.

To learn more about these student-developed electric vehicles at SCAD, visit scad/evcars .

SCAD School of Design

SCAD design students directly influence the aesthetic language, performance, sustainability, and financial value of products and experiences. They master the process of identifying design insights, engage in scenario planning, and create viable solutions that become tangible parts of a system, service, or brand. Across an array of design disciplines - graphic design and visual experience, industrial design, design for sustainability, user experience (UX) design, and user experience research (UXR) - the SCAD School of Design prepares students to generate imaginative solutions to transform the world.

SCAD: The University for Creative Careers

SCAD is a private, nonprofit, accredited university, offering more than 100 graduate and undergraduate degree programs across locations in Atlanta and Savannah, Georgia; Lacoste, France; and online via SCADnow. SCAD enrolls more than 18,500 undergraduate and graduate students from more than 110 countries. The future- minded SCAD curriculum engages professional-level technology and myriad advanced learning resources, affording students opportunities for internships, professional certifications, and real-world assignments with corporate partners through SCADpro, the university's renowned research lab and prototype generator. SCAD has earned top rankings for degree programs in interior design, architecture, film, fashion, digital media, and more. Career success is woven into every fiber of the university, resulting in a superior alumni employment rate. A 2024 study found that 99% of recent SCAD graduates were employed, pursuing further education, or both within 12 months of graduation. SCAD provides students and alumni with ongoing career support through personal coaching, alumni programs, a professional presentation studio, and more. Visit scad .

