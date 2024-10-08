ROHM’S New PWM Controller Ics With SOP Package For Power Supplies In A Wide Variety Of Industrial Applications

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Supports a wide range of power transistors from Si MOSFETs and IGBTs to SiC MOSFETs, with built-in high accuracy undervoltage prevention malfunction

Santa Clara, CA and Kyoto, Japan, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROHM today announced new external FET-type controller ICs utilizing PWM current control mode optimized for AC-DC power supplies in various industrial applications. Mass production has begun for four variants designed to drive a wide range of power semiconductors: the BD28C55FJ-LB for low-voltage MOSFETs; BD28C54FJ-LB for medium- to high-voltage MOSFETs; BD28C57LFJ-LB for IGBTs; and BD28C57HFJ-LB for SiC MOSFETs.

Although the global semiconductor shortage is beginning to ease, the supply of semiconductor components for power supplies in industrial applications continues to lag behind demand. This is particularly true for PWM controller ICs, where the limited number of manufacturers has resulted in chronic shortages, leading to numerous requests for product development.

In response, ROHM has developed PWM controller ICs that address the ongoing supply issue by meeting the industrial market's stringent package and performance requirements. Depending upon the input AC voltage range of the application, a wide variety of semiconductors are used for power supply circuits. Each of these semiconductors demand different undervoltage lockout (UVLO) levels to prevent thermal runaway in case of supply/gate voltage drop. To solve this issue, ROHM has developed four variants with different UVLO levels.

The new products feature an input voltage range of 6.9V to 28.0V, circuit current up to 2.0mA, maximum startup current of 75μA, and a maximum duty cycle of 50%, offered in the standard SOP-J8 package (equivalent to the JEDEC SOIC8). The products are pin-to-pin compatible to standard products commonly used in power supply circuits, thus reducing redesign and modification efforts. All variants are equipped with a self-recovery-type UVLO function with voltage hysteresis. This significantly improves application reliability by reducing the threshold voltage error to ±5%, compared to the typical ±10% of standard products.

At the same time, these ICs are designated for long-term supply, thus ensuring continuous operation of long-life industrial equipment. Going forward, the lineup will be further expanded to include products suitable to drive high-voltage MOSFETs and GaN devices. More variants to support a maximum duty cycle of 100% are also being planned.

BD28C55FJ-LB for low-voltage MOSFETs

BD28C54FJ-LB for medium- to high-voltage MOSFETs

BD28C57LFJ-LB for IGBTs BD28C57HFJ-LB for SiC MOSFETs

Application Examples

Industrial equipment: AC-DC power supplies, motor drive inverters, and other AC-powered devices

Availability: Now

Online Distributors: DigiKeyTM and MouserTM

The products will be offered at other online distributors as they become available. Part Numbers: BD28C54FJ-LB , BD28C55FJ-LB , BD28C57HFJ-LB , BD28C57LFJ-LB

DigiKeyTM and MouserTM are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

