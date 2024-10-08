Baird Medical To Participate In Roth's 3Rd Annual Healthcare Opportunities Conference
GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Baird Medical investment Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: BDMD ) ("Baird Medical" or the "Company"), a leading microwave ablation ("MWA") medical device developer and provider in
China
which has recently expanded into the U.S. market following its receipt of US FDA 510(k) clearances, today announced that the Company will participate in the following investor conference. Baird Medical's management plans to host one-on-one and small group meetings with institutional investors at the conference.
Roth's 3rd Annual Healthcare Opportunities Conference
Wednesday, October 9, 2024
Metropolitan Club, 1 E 60th Street, New York, NY, 10022
Baird Medical's participation in the event comes as the Company expands its footprint in the U.S. market following recent FDA clearance for its minimally invasive microwave ablation technology, which offers a promising alternative to thyroidectomy for patients with benign thyroid tumors. Currently, 150,000 thyroidectomies are performed in the U.S. annually.
About Baird Medical
Established in 2012 and headquartered in
Guangzhou, China, Baird Medical is a leading microwave ablation ("MWA") medical device manufacturer and provider in
China
and a recent entrant to
the United States
market. Baird Medical's proprietary medical devices are used for the treatment of benign and malignant tumors including thyroid nodules, liver cancer, lung nodules and breast lumps. Baird Medical is the first company to obtain a Class III medical devices registration certificate for MWA medical devices specifically indicated for thyroid nodules in
China. For more information, please visit
.
