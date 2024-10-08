Sealed Air To Hold Conference Call To Discuss Third Quarter 2024 Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
CHARLOTTE,
N.C., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sealed Air (NYSE: SEE ) announced today that it will release its third quarter 2024 results at approximately 7:00 a.m. (ET) on Thursday, November 7, 2024 and will host a conference call and webcast at 10:00 a.m. (ET).
The conference will be webcast live. Interested parties can view the events on Sealed Air's Investors homepage at .
About Sealed Air
Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE: SEE ), is a leading global provider of packaging solutions that integrate sustainable, high-performance materials, automation, equipment and services. Sealed Air designs, manufactures and delivers packaging solutions that preserve food, protect goods and automate packaging processes. We deliver our packaging solutions to an array of end markets including fresh proteins, foods, fluids and liquids, medical and life science, e-commerce retail, logistics and omnichannel fulfillment operations, and industrials. Our globally recognized solution brands include CRYOVAC ® brand food packaging, LIQUIBOX® brand liquids systems, SEALED AIR ® brand protective packaging, AUTOBAG ® brand automated packaging systems, and BUBBLE WRAP ® brand packaging. In 2023, Sealed Air generated $5.5 billion in sales and has approximately 17,000 employees who serve customers in 115 countries/territories.
Website Information
We routinely post important information for investors on our website, sealedair, in the Investors section. We use this website as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor the Investors section of our website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, our website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.
Company Contacts
Investors
Brian Sullivan
[email protected]
704.503.8841
Louise Lagache
[email protected]
Media
Amanda Hoggarth
[email protected]
SOURCE SEE
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN08102024003732001241ID1108759522
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.