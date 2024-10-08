Accruit, National 1031 Exchange Qualified Intermediary, Team Members Achieve Prestigious CES® Certification

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Accruit celebrates the professional milestones of two members in Exchange Operations with their new certifications.

DENVER, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Accruit is proud to announce that two of our esteemed team members, Maritza Castillo and Dina Bardakh, have successfully earned their Certified Exchange Specialist® (CES®) designations. This significant achievement underscores their expertise and dedication to the field of 1031 exchanges.

Maritza and Dina had to meet specific work experience criteria and pass a rigorous exam covering 1031 exchange rules, critical activities of an exchange facilitator, and ethical issues that may arise during a 1031 exchange. Their success in attaining this certification demonstrates their high level of knowledge and competency, reinforcing their ability to provide exceptional service to our clients.

Accommodators (FEA) administers the CES® exam, which was first conducted in May 2003. Since then, the CES® designation has become a mark of excellence within the industry, signifying that the holder possesses extensive knowledge and experience in 1031 exchanges.

"We are thrilled to celebrate Maritza's and Dina's accomplishment and proud to have them as part of the Accruit team," said Brent Abrahm, President and CEO of Accruit. "Their dedication to professional development and excellence reflects our company's commitment to providing the highest quality service to our clients."

Maritza and Dina join a distinguished group of professionals who have earned the CES® designation, showcasing their commitment to upholding the highest standards in the industry. Accruit is proud to now boast eight total CES® on staff, in addition to the rest of highly qualified team.

About Accruit

Accruit, an Inspira Financial Solution, is a leading full service Qualified Intermediary and developer of the industry's only patented 1031 Exchange technology. Founded in 2000 and acquired by Inspira Financial in 2023, Accruit has gained the trust of thousands of clients and become a leader in the industry through its highly credentialed experts, consistent delivery of service, innovative technologies, robust security protocols and financial strength.

