Claremont Mckenna College Students Create Video Voter Guide Explaining California Propositions

, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For California voters strapped for time, students at the Rose Institute of State and Local at Claremont McKenna College have produced a Voter Guide that presents a thoughtful, nonpartisan summary of each proposition on the statewide ballot through short videos and written backgrounders.

With more than 100 pages devoted to the 10 propositions, this year's ballot is daunting. Many of the 10 Claremont McKenna students who drove the production of the videos and backgrounders analyzing the pros and cons of each ballot measure were drawn to the project by its emphasis on voter education and informed voting.

"There is so much fake news in the media, and so many partisan agendas pushed that aren't giving the public the full picture," said Katherine Jackson, a senior at Claremont McKenna College. "Being part of something that is nonpartisan with the only goal being to inform the general public is such an incredible opportunity. I want students my age to vote and care about what they're voting for."

The project is designed with young voters in mind. The videos are brief and have engaging graphics, perfect for YouTube and Instagram viewers. And, as part of the Rose Institute's youth outreach effort, Jackson noted that she and her fellow students are sending links to the Video Voter Guide to high school government and history teachers throughout California in hopes of encouraging eligible youths to vote.

"Voting is our civic duty. My classes have taught me the power and importance of voting," said Jackson. "It is a chance for everybody to have a voice in government and their communities."

Ken Miller, Claremont McKenna professor of Government and director of the Rose Institute, said the Video Voter Guide, is "right at the heart of our institute's mission to produce high-quality research and promote public understanding of state and local government in California."

And, he noted, students have been at the center of the project in every election cycle since 2012. "The project is student-initiated, it's student-driven, and there is a really collaborative interaction between students and faculty," Miller said.

"Students learn from faculty how to analyze a complex policy issue, describe it in a nonpartisan way, present the best arguments for and against the measure, and help voters make their own decisions on the matter," Miller said. "That's an important skill consistent with the whole ethos of Claremont McKenna, which is to be able to objectively analyze contentious topics, develop good arguments on both sides, and communicate them clearly and effectively."

Jackson said she's planning to share the videos with her peers. "I've had many conversations with friends who've decided not to vote just because they don't know what's on the ballot. So, this project is personal to me, as I'm able to break down the ballot measures into simple and clear videos. I can send them to my friends and family and say, 'Please watch these short videos, and it will all make sense!'"

