Carrier Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Advisory
Date
10/8/2024 4:30:58 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR ), global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions, will release its third quarter 2024 earnings on Thursday, October 24, 2024 and host a conference call and webcast at 7:30 a.m. ET.
The webcast and presentation will be available at href="" rel="nofollow" carrie . To listen to the earnings call by phone, participants must pre-register at Carrier Earnings Call Registration . All registrants will receive dial-in information and a PIN allowing access to the live call. A recording will be archived and available for replay later on the site.
About Carrier
Carrier Global Corporation, global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions, is committed to creating solutions that matter for people and our planet for generations to come. From the beginning, we've led in inventing new technologies and entirely new industries. Today, we continue to lead because we have a world-class, diverse workforce that puts the customer at the center of everything we do. For more information, visit
href="" rel="nofollow" carrie
or follow Carrier on social media at
@Carrier .
CARR-IR
|
Contact:
|
Media Inquiries
|
|
Jason Shockley
|
|
561-542-0207
|
|
[email protected]
|
|
|
|
Investor Relations
|
|
561-365-2251
|
|
[email protected]
SOURCE Carrier Global Corporation
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN08102024003732001241ID1108759500
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.