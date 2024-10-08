Starwood Property Trust Announces Date For Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Release And Conference Call
GREENWICH, Conn., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD ) today announced that the Company will release its third quarter 2024 financial results on Wednesday, November 6, 2024 before the opening of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. A conference call will be held on Wednesday, November 6, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.
During the conference call, the Company's officers will review third quarter performance, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer period.
Webcast
The conference call will also be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at . To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software. A replay of the call will also be available for 90 days on the Company's website.
To Participate in the Telephone Conference Call:
Dial in at least five minutes prior to start time.
Domestic: 1-877-407-9039
International: 1-201-689-8470
Conference Call Playback:
Domestic: 1-844-512-2921
International: 1-412-317-6671
Passcode: 13742861
The playback can be accessed through Wednesday, November 20, 2024.
Full Text of the Earnings Release
Internet -- The full text of the earnings release will be available on Wednesday, November 6, 2024 at the Company's web site, .
Mail -- For those without Internet access, the third quarter earnings release will be available by mail or fax, on request. To receive a copy, please call the Company's Investor Relations line at 203-422-7788.
About Starwood Property Trust, Inc.
Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD ) is a leading diversified finance company with a core focus on the real estate and infrastructure sectors. An affiliate of global private investment firm, Starwood Capital Group, the Company has successfully deployed over $98 billion of capital since inception and manages a portfolio of over $26 billion across debt and equity investments. Starwood Property Trust's investment objective is to generate attractive and stable returns for shareholders, primarily through dividends, by leveraging a premiere global organization to identify and execute on the best risk-adjusted returning investments across its target assets. Additional information can be found at
.
Contact:
Zachary Tanenbaum
Starwood Property Trust
Phone: 203-422-7788
Email: [email protected]
SOURCE Starwood Property Trust, Inc.
