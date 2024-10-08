Group 1 Automotive Schedules Release Of Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results
Date
10/8/2024 4:30:58 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
HOUSTON, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE: GPI )
("Group 1" or the "Company"),
a Fortune 250 automotive retailer with 260 dealerships located in the U.S. and U.K., today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024 on Wednesday, October 30, 2024, before the market opens.
Daryl Kenningham, Group 1's President and Chief Executive Officer, and the Company's senior management team will host a conference call to discuss the results later that morning at 10:00 a.m. ET.
The conference call will be simulcast live on the Internet at .
A webcast replay will be available for 30 days.
A copy of the Company's presentation will also be made available at .
The conference call will also be available live by dialing in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call at:
|
Domestic:
|
1-888-317-6003
|
International:
|
1-412-317-6061
|
Passcode:
|
2417011
A telephonic replay will be available following the call through November 6, 2024, by dialing:
|
Domestic:
|
1-877-344-7529
|
International:
|
1-412-317-0088
|
Replay Code:
|
5473305
ABOUT GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE, INC.
Group 1 owns and operates 260 automotive dealerships, 338 franchises, and 44 collision centers in the United States and the United Kingdom that offer 35 brands of automobiles.
Through its dealerships and omni-channel platform, the Company sells new and used cars and light trucks; arranges related vehicle financing; sells service and insurance contracts; provides automotive maintenance and repair services; and sells vehicle parts.
Group 1 discloses additional information about the Company, its business, and its results of operations at , , , , and .
Investor contacts:
Terry Bratton
Manager, Investor Relations
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
[email protected]
Media contacts:
Pete DeLongchamps
Senior Vice President, Manufacturer Relations, Financial Services and Public Affairs
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
[email protected]
or
Clint Woods
Pierpont Communications, Inc.
713-627-2223
[email protected]
SOURCE Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN08102024003732001241ID1108759497
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.