Futurefuel To Release Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results On November 8, 2024

Clayton, MO, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- – FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE: FF) (“FutureFuel”), a of custom and performance chemicals and biofuels, announced today that it will release its third quarter 2024 results after close on Friday, November 8, 2024.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel is a leading manufacturer of diversified chemical products, specialty chemical products, and biofuel products. In its chemicals business, FutureFuel manufactures specialty chemicals for specific customers (“custom chemicals”) as well as multi-customer specialty chemicals (“performance chemicals”). FutureFuel's custom chemicals product portfolio includes proprietary intermediates for major chemical companies and chlorinated polyolefin adhesion promoters and antioxidant precursors for a major chemical company. FutureFuel's performance chemicals product portfolio includes polymer (nylon) modifiers and several small-volume specialty chemicals for diverse applications. FutureFuel's biofuels segment primarily produces and sells biodiesel to its customers. Please visit for more information.

CONTACT: COMPANY CONTACT: FutureFuel Corp. Roeland Polet (314)854-8352