Lamar Advertising Company To Release Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2024 Operating Results
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BATON ROUGE, La., Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lamar Advertising Company (Nasdaq: LAMR) will release its third quarter ended September 30, 2024 earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 8, 2024. Lamar will host a conference call on Friday, November 8, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. (Central time) to discuss the Company's results and answer questions relating to company operations.
| Instructions for dialing into Lamar's conference call are provided below:
|
|
| All Callers:
| 1-800-420-1271 or 1-785-424-1634
|
|
| Passcode:
| 63104
|
|
| Live Webcast:
|
|
|
| Webcast Replay:
|
|
|
|
| Available through Friday, November 15, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time
|
|
| Company Contact:
| Buster Kantrow
|
| Director of Investor Relations
|
| (225) 926-1000
|
| ...
