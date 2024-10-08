عربي


Lamar Advertising Company To Release Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2024 Operating Results


10/8/2024 4:30:53 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BATON ROUGE, La., Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lamar Advertising Company (Nasdaq: LAMR) will release its third quarter ended September 30, 2024 earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 8, 2024. Lamar will host a conference call on Friday, November 8, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. (Central time) to discuss the Company's results and answer questions relating to company operations.

Instructions for dialing into Lamar's conference call are provided below:
All Callers: 1-800-420-1271 or 1-785-424-1634
Passcode: 63104
Live Webcast:
Webcast Replay:
Available through Friday, November 15, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time
Company Contact: Buster Kantrow
Director of Investor Relations
(225) 926-1000
...

GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

