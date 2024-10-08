Park Hotels & Resorts’ Waldorf Astoria Orlando Ranked Among The Best Hotels In The World By Conde Nast Traveler

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TYSONS, Va., Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (“Park”) (NYSE: PK) is pleased to announce that the Waldorf Astoria Orlando hotel has been ranked 9th in the world by Condé Nast Traveler in its prestigious 2024 Readers' Choice Awards for the Best Resorts in the World.



“We are incredibly honored that the Waldorf Astoria Orlando has been recognized among the world's most distinguished hotels and resorts,” said Tom Baltimore, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Park Hotels & Resorts.“This accolade is a testament to Park's development capabilities, following our $220 million investment to reimagine both the Waldorf Astoria Orlando and Signia by Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek. I am extremely proud of our entire team, whose dedication brought our vision to life. We look forward to continuing to create exceptional experiences for our guests, while driving long-term value for Park shareholders.”

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 41 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 25,000 rooms located in prime city center and resort locations. Visit for more information.

For more information, contact:

Ian Weissman

Senior Vice President, Corporate Strategy

571-302-5591

...

For additional information or to receive press releases via e-mail, please visit our website at

