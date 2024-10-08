Carparts Sets Third Quarter 2024 Conference Call For Tuesday, October 29, 2024
Date
10/8/2024 4:16:13 PM
TORRANCE, Calif., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
CarParts, Inc.
(NASDAQ: PRTS ) will hold a conference call on Tuesday, October 29, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended September 28, 2024. The results will be reported in a press release prior to the call.
CarParts, Inc. CEO David Meniane, CFO Ryan Lockwood, and COO Michael Huffaker will host the conference call live via an Audio webcast, followed by a question and answer period. To access the conference call as a participant, please pre-register using this link . Registrants will receive a confirmation email with dial-in details.
The live webcast of the event can be accessed at .
A replay of the webcast will be archived on the company's website at .
About
CarParts, Inc.
CarParts, Inc. is a technology-driven eCommerce company offering over 1 million high-quality automotive parts and accessories. Operating for over 25 years, CarParts has established itself as a premier destination for drivers seeking repair and maintenance solutions. Our commitment lies in placing the customer at the forefront of our operations, evident in our easy-to-use, mobile-friendly website and app. With a commitment to affordability and customer satisfaction, CarParts simplifies the automotive repair process, aiming to eliminate the uncertainty and stress often associated with vehicle maintenance. Backed
by a robust company-operated fulfillment network, we ensure swift delivery of top-quality parts from leading brands to customers across the nation.
At CarParts, our global team is united by a shared vision: Empowering Drivers Along Their Journey.
CarParts
is headquartered in Torrance, California.
Investor Relations:
Ryan Lockwood
[email protected]
Media Relations:
Tina Mirfarsi
[email protected]
SOURCE CarParts, Inc.
