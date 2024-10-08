Gen To Announce Fiscal 2025 Second Quarter Results On October 30, 2024
Date
10/8/2024 4:16:13 PM
TEMPE, Ariz. and PRAGUE, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: GEN ) today announced that its fiscal 2025 second quarter financial results will be released Wednesday, October 30, 2024, after market close. Following the press release, Gen management will host a conference call and webcast at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET.
Fiscal 2025 Q2 earnings Call
October 30, 2024
2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET
Conference call dial-in and live webcast LINK available on href="" rel="nofollow" GenDigita
About Gen
GenTM (NASDAQ: GEN) is a global company dedicated to powering Digital Freedom through its trusted Cyber Safety brands, Norton, Avast, LifeLock, Avira, AVG, ReputationDefender and CCleaner. The Gen family of consumer brands is rooted in providing safety for the first digital generations. Now, Gen empowers people to live their digital lives safely, privately, and confidently today and for generations to come. Gen brings award-winning products and services in cybersecurity, online privacy and identity protection to nearly 500 million users in more than 150 countries. Learn more at .
SOURCE Gen Digital Inc.
