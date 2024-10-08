City Office REIT Announces Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Release And Conference Call
Date
10/8/2024 4:16:13 PM
City Office
REIT, Inc. (NYSE: CIO ) ("City Office" or the "Company") announced today it will release its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, before the market opens on Thursday, October 31, 2024.
City Office's management will hold a conference call at 11:00 am Eastern Time on October 31, 2024 to discuss the Company's financial results. Additionally, a supplemental financial package to accompany the discussion of the results will be posted on
.
Webcast
Click on the webcast link under the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website at .
Telephone Conference Call
Domestic: 1-833-470-1428
International: 1-404-975-4839
Passcode: 102833
Please dial in at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time.
Conference Call Replay
Domestic: 1-866-813-9403
International: 1-929-458-6194
Passcode: 801819
A replay of the call will be available later in the day on October 31, 2024, continuing through January 29, 2025. A replay will also be available at "Webcasts & Events" in the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website.
About City Office REIT, Inc.
City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.6 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes.
Contact
City Office REIT, Inc.
Anthony Maretic, CFO
+1-604-806-3366
[email protected]
